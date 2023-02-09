LISBON — The Lisbon Central School District missed potentially receiving about $20,000 by not identifying students who received Medicaid-eligible services or not filing Medicaid reimbursement claims to recover part of the costs associated with those services, according to an audit released by state Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli this week.
An audit was conducted to determine whether the district claimed all Medicaid reimbursements to which it was entitled.
Among the key findings, auditors said, district officials “did not identify students who received Medicaid-eligible services from the district or file Medicaid reimbursement claims to recover part of the costs associated with these services. As a result, the district did not receive about $20,000 for reimbursements to which it was likely entitled.”
They also noted, “Although the district provided Medicaid reimbursable services for speech, occupational or physical therapy and special transportation to 11 students likely to be eligible for Medicaid during the 2021-22 school year, officials did not file for reimbursements. Also, district officials did not establish Medicaid claims procedures to ensure that staff maintained sufficient documentation for eligible services provided.”
Auditors said certain costs associated with providing services to Medicaid-eligible students can be billed to Medicaid.
“However, district officials did not submit any claims for Medicaid reimbursement during our audit period. Also, officials did not establish any written procedures for filing Medicaid reimbursement claims or for ensuring that staff met all documentation requirements when submitting Medicaid reimbursement claims,” they said.
For example, they noted, district officials did not establish procedures for obtaining parental consent needed to determine whether a student was Medicaid-eligible.
“As a result, district officials and staff could not determine which special education students qualified for Medicaid reimbursement for services they received in the 2021-22 school year,” auditors said.
They said the district would have been eligible for an estimated reimbursement of $20,126 for 270 occupational therapy services, $14,883 for 604 speech therapy services, $4,650 for 170 physical therapy services, and $1,118 for 74 special transportation services.
“Had the district submitted claims for these services, it could have received $20,373,” or 50% of the Medicaid reimbursements, they said. “The business manager told us that he assessed the cost-effectiveness of Medicaid reimbursements when he previously worked as a business manager for another school district and found that it did not generate significant reimbursements for that district. Therefore, he believed it would be a similar situation at the district and did not complete a cost-benefit analysis to determine how much the district would receive if officials submitted Medicaid-eligible claims for reimbursement.”
Auditors said they were also told that the district contracted a special education third-party consultant, who assisted them in maximizing its state aid revenue for students with disabilities.
“They believed that the consultant would have recommended that the district file for Medicaid reimbursements, if the consultant had found that Medicaid would have been beneficial. However, the district’s contract with the consultant did not include provisions for the consultant to evaluate Medicaid reimbursements as a potential funding source. Therefore, the consultant did not perform a cost-benefit analysis,” they said.
Auditors had two “key recommendations” for the district — to consider submitting Medicaid reimbursement claims, and to establish written Medicaid claim procedures and ensure staff maintain necessary Medicaid claim documentation.
In his response, Superintendent Patrick J. Farrand said the district would consider submitting Medicaid reimbursement claims by conducting a cost-benefit analysis.
“The district will establish written Medicaid claim procedures to ensure Medicaid claim documentation requirements are met if they find the analysis results profitable for the district,” he said.
