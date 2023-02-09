0210_DCON_Lisbon Audit.jpg

The Lisbon Central School District missed potentially receiving about $20,000 by not identifying students who received Medicaid-eligible services or not filing Medicaid reimbursement claims to recover part of the costs associated with those services, according to an audit released by state Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli this week. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

LISBON — The Lisbon Central School District missed potentially receiving about $20,000 by not identifying students who received Medicaid-eligible services or not filing Medicaid reimbursement claims to recover part of the costs associated with those services, according to an audit released by state Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli this week.

An audit was conducted to determine whether the district claimed all Medicaid reimbursements to which it was entitled.

