Parishville-Hopkinton cited in state audit

An audit by the state Comptroller’s Office found that the Parishville-Hopkinton Central School District could not account for some of its Chromebooks because they were either lost or were never inventoried. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

PARISHVILLE — An audit by the state Comptroller’s Office found that the Parishville-Hopkinton Central School District could not account for some of its Chromebooks because they were either lost or were never inventoried.

Auditors said one Chromebook with a cost of $263 could not be located and was not inventoried. Six additional Chromebooks with estimated total costs of $1,580 could not be located. Seventeen assets (16 Chromebooks and one 3D printer) with a total estimated cost of approximately $14,278 were not inventoried.

