TURIN — The State Comptroller’s office found “prohibited interests” by three South Lewis Central School District board members in district contracts during a regularly scheduled audit this year.
According to the office’s audit report, two board members “were employed by corporations that were awarded contracts totaling more than $22 million in Feb. 2020” that were part of the district’s building and renovation project to construct a new elementary school on the main Turin campus.
The third board member highlighted by the audit is the co-owner of a hardware store that contracted with the district to provide about $17,000 worth of goods.
The report does not identify the board members by name and District Superintendent Douglas Premo refused to verify the names of the board members with conflicts of interest.
The South Lewis School District Board of Directors includes Andrew Liendecker, Richard Ventura, Jessica Carpenter, Thomas Burmingham, Paul Campbell, Christine Chaufty, Dawn Ludovici, Justin Szucs and Blake Place.
“District officials must be accountable to the public, especially when the expenditure of taxpayer money is involved,” the audit report said, “When District officials, in their private capacities, conduct business with the District, the public may question the appropriateness of the transactions. Such transactions may create an actual conflict of interest or appearance of impropriety, and/or result in improper enrichment at the taxpayers’ expense.”
While the two board members involved in the capital project did speak to Mr. Premo and Barry Yette, the district business administrator, about concerns over potential conflicts of interest, they were told that because they were employees and not owners of the businesses for which they were working, there was no prohibited interest.
Mr. Premo and Mr. Yette told auditors that a 2018 discussion with the school district’s lawyer, Matthew Fletcher, led them to believe that only owners of companies with district contracts sitting on the board would have a conflict of interest, not employees, so they relayed that there would be no conflict to both employees that asked.
The first board member cited in the audit was hired as a carpenter on May 1 by the general contracting company awarded an $18.3 million general construction contract in Feb. 2020, and began working on the project “as soon as his employment began.”
The second board member was already working as a project manager for an HVAC company that was awarded a $4.5 million mechanical contract on the district’s construction project in Feb. 2020, but was assigned to the district’s project as soon as it started. He procured and managed the materials and crew working on the HVAC system installation.
In both of these cases, the board members would have been exempt from conflict of interest laws if they had not been directly working on the school district’s project, the report stated, and Mr. Premo pointed out that both board members were assigned to the project after the contracts were awarded.
“We had a board member who was interested in bidding the project. He was a company owner, so he actually didn’t re-run for the board in the hopes of bidding on the project,” Mr. Premo said, “But he wasn’t awarded the project.”
The third board member cited in the report told auditors that the district made 20 purchases from her hardware store during the 2019-2020 fiscal year totalling $17,466 which auditors found qualified as “contracts” under the municipal law. Contracts for the current fiscal year would have to be below $750 to be exempt from the law.
None of the three board members recused themselves from votes relating to the contracts with their employers or company.
The district’s conflict of interest forms were found to be inadequate because they did not go into enough detail.
In addition to a list of other boards of which they are members, businesses owned and for-profit businesses for which they are an officer, director or shareholder, auditors suggested the forms also include employment, job titles, the amount of financial interest in a company and steps taken to disclose those interests.
“The lack of detail required by this form may have contributed to the District’s misunderstanding of General Municipal Law Article 18,” the audit stated.
Both Mr. Premo’s response to the comptroller’s office and the final audit report indicate there was no intentional flouting of regulation.
The school district proposed and started implementing a “corrective action plan,” as required by the process, which was approved by the comptroller’s office on Monday.
The district’s policy and potential conflict of interest forms have been updated and the forms are being completed, Board members have been educated on the nuances of the conflict of interest law and encouraged to speak directly to the district lawyer about future potential conflicts.
The forms will eventually be discussed, accepted via resolution at a public board meeting and “kept on file” in the District Office for future reference.
The comptrollers office does audits every seven years at most municipalities and this issue was uncovered in this year’s standard audit of South Lewis.
