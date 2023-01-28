North country schools cited for fiscal stress

Three north country schools have been designated at or susceptible to fiscal stress by the state Comptroller’s Office. The Harrisville Central School District has been designated as being in moderate stress, while the Colton-Pierrepont and Lisbon central school districts have been designated as being susceptible to stress in the report from Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli. Watertown Daily Times

HARRISVILLE — Three north country schools have been designated at or susceptible to fiscal stress by the state Comptroller’s Office.

The Harrisville Central School District has been designated as being in moderate stress, while the Colton-Pierrepont and Lisbon central school districts have been designated as being susceptible to stress in the report from Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.