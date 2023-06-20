CLAYTON — The state comptroller’s office has found that Thousand Islands Central School District overestimated appropriations by $9.7 million over a four-year period, leading to a $6.1 million fund balance “that was not needed.”
In an audit released Tuesday, the office said that, over the fiscal years of 2017-18 through 2020-21, the district reported fiscal year-end surplus fund balance ranging from $2.4 million to $3 million (10.3% to 12.8% of the next year’s budget (during the same period), which exceeded the state’s 4% statutory limit by $1.4 million to $2.1 million.
Fund balance is the difference between revenues and expenditures accumulated over time. According to the comptroller’s office, a district board should adopt reasonably estimated and structurally balanced budgets to properly manage fund balance. Budgets should be based on historical data or known trends in which recurring revenues finance recurring expenditures.
A board must comply with New York State Real Property Tax Law, which limits the amount of surplus fund balance that a school district can retain to no more than 4% of the following year’s budget. District officials must use surplus fund balance that exceeds the 4% limit to reduce the upcoming fiscal year’s real property tax levy or to fund needed reserves.
While preparing the budget, a board must estimate how much the district will spend and receive, the amount of fund balance that will be available at the end of the fiscal year to use in the next year’s budget and the expected real property tax levy. A board should use accurate budget estimates to ensure that the tax levy is not greater than necessary and that surplus fund balance does not exceed the statutory limit.
At Thousand Islands, the most significant variances during the four fiscal years were for Board of Cooperative Educational Services (BOCES) special education and instructional services ($2.5 million), instructional salaries ($2 million) and employee retirement benefits ($1.4 million), according to the audit.
The audit states district officials told the auditors that the board and officials budgeted conservatively for BOCES special education and instructional services due to the uncertainty of knowing how many students might require these services each year. However, auditors reviewed the expenditures for the 2017-18 through 2020-21 fiscal years and found that costs remained relatively stable, ranging between $2 million and $2.3 million, or an average of $2.1 million.
District officials also told auditors us that the board and officials intentionally overestimated certain appropriations each year, including instructional salaries and employee retirement benefits, to generate operating surpluses and provide enough funds at the end of the year to transfer to reserves.
The Comptroller’s Office said that consistently overestimating appropriations to generate annual operating surpluses to fund reserves does not provide a transparent budget process for taxpayers. It said to increase transparency, the board should develop more realistic estimates for appropriations and include the amounts to be reserved in its annual budgets.
The office concluded that the district should take measures to improve its management of reserve funds and said the district should develop a comprehensive, written multiyear financial plan to estimate future costs of ongoing services to help it better manage its fund balance and reserve funds.
In a letter to the Comptroller’s Office, the district generally agreed with the audit’s findings, but said that it is following its board policy in its budget preparations to account for possible expenditures unforeseen at the time of the budget’s preparations.
“Reasonable budgeting requires that a district builds contingencies for unanticipated expenditures,” the policy states. “As such, it is, has, and will continue to be the practice of the District to be conservative when estimating certain expenditures over which the District has little or no control, such as Special Education and Transportation.”
The district said its board has adopted a plan to reduce surplus fund balance by transferring excess funds to its capital reserve. It says the establishment and maintenance of this fund allows for capital improvements to take place in the future with little to no additional tax impact to taxpayers and ensures stable tax rates.
The district notes in its letter that this practice is continuing, with its $22.8 million 2023-24 budget providing for a tax decrease.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.