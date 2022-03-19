Gone are the sashes, gone are the crowns. The Dairy Ambassador Program has gone gender neutral.
The New York State Dairy Ambassador Program is funded through New York dairy farmers’ checkoff promotion dollars and administered through American Dairy Association North East. The board of the American Dairy Association North East recently adopted changes to the dairy princess program, which has been in existence for about 60 years.
The programs in Jefferson and Lewis counties are seeking young men and women ages 9 to 24 who live in the respective counties and have a connection to the dairy industry to become dairy advocates.
“We are excited to open the program to more young people,” said Cynthia E. Weimer, senior vice president for industry relations for American Dairy Association North East.
Although only girls could hold the title of Dairy Princess, boys have been part of both county programs in the past as dairy ambassadors — or “dairy dudes.”
“The Dairy Princess Program has always been an empowering program for young women,” said Reagan Burker of the Lewis County Dairy Ambassador Program. “This is a different concept, but as a county we are embracing it.”
“Promoting agriculture is our No. 1 goal,” said Nicole L. Ingram of the Jefferson County program.
Ms. Weimer said the program is adopting a business mode and adding additional advocacy and professional skills development.
“The core of the program is to promote New York dairy and recognize the farmers for their care of the animals, stewardship of the land and environment and their contribution to the local economy as well as for products they produce,” she said.
Under the new guidelines, the dairy ambassador competition will also take on a more professional look. In the past, girls have worn evening gowns for the pageant. Now, contestants will wear business attire as they are interviewed and answer questions about the dairy industry. Contestants also have to demonstrate a school presentation, during which they may dress the part of an iconic dairy industry figure such as farmer or a cow or use props that would grab children’s attention as they convey the message of the importance of milk and the dairy industry. The presentation is about 15 minutes long and should be geared for children in preschool to third grade. Contestants should address the nine essential vitamins and minerals in dairy products and give information on the dairy industry.
Both program directors said the judges are looking for the most enthusiastic individuals with knowledge of and passion for the dairy industry.
In Jefferson County, the dairy ambassador competition will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. May 22 at Country Belle in Belleville. A date for the Lewis County competition has not been set.
Contestants must be 16 by February 2023 when the state competition is held. To be a junior ambassador, participants must be at least 13.
Dairy ambassadors are members of the promotion team, which promotes dairy products and makes local connections between farmers and consumers.
“Participants receive training in communications and marketing and develop professional skills that will last a lifetime,” according to a press release from the Lewis County program. “Individuals will gain experience collaborating with a team, knowledge of ADA North East promotion and marketing programs, and will participate in sessions led by experts in public speaking, social media, team building and leadership.”
Dairy ambassadors and their associates have the opportunity to take part in county fairs, local parades, school presentations, refueling events for sports teams and other community events.
To learn more, or to receive an application, in Lewis County contact Ms. Burker at Reaganhulbert@gmail.com or 315-778-7311. In Jefferson County contact Ms. Ingram at achtyl21@gmail.com.
