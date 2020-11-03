MASSENA — The state Education Department is seeking feedback from parents and stakeholders regarding a newly developed Parent Dashboard that’s designed to increase transparency and make it easier to access information about specific schools.
The Parent Dashboard, which can be found at data.nysed.gov/parents, is part of the state’s Every Student Success Act plan. The Every Student Succeeds Act requires that all state and local agencies receiving Title I funding provide the public with an annual report card evaluating school performance and progress.
The dashboard allows the public to access student enrollment and ethnicity; average class size; school climate; accountability status; assessment results; financial transparency; graduation rate; college, career and civic readiness; and school/district location and contact information. It includes data on all public schools, as well as charter schools.
The data that’s included in the Parent Dashboard was developed using feedback from parents and stakeholders in 2019. It contains data that was ranked highest on the survey.
Data for Massena Central High School shows a student population of 836 using information from June 2018. It also reports a student attendance rate of 91 percent, a student suspension rate of 5 percent and a chronic absenteeism rate of 22.7 percent. The four-year graduation rate is listed as 82 percent.
By comparison, Potsdam High School had a student population of 389 students as of June 2018, a student attendance rate of 95 percent, a student suspension rate of 4 percent, a chronic absenteeism rate of 10.5 percent, and a four-year graduation rate of 98 percent.
The state Education Department is now gathering additional feedback from parents and stakeholders that will be used to make further enhancements to the Parent Dashboard. SED will use the feedback gathered from an online survey to identify data that is most useful to parents and the public and to make improvements to the website.
The data on the Parent Dashboard will be updated annually. More information on schools can also be found on the department’s public data website at data.nysed.gov.
“The State Education Department strives to maintain strong connections with families and communities,” Interim Commissioner Betty A. Rosa said in a statement. “A key aspect of this connection is transparency. The Parent Dashboard increases data transparency by providing parents with valuable information about their child’s school, enabling them to make informed decisions about their child’s education.”
