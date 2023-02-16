Proposed teaching certificate to focus on Indigenous cultures

State Education Department officials have proposed creating an Indigenous Culture and Language Studies (All Grades) certificate for teachers in an effort to increase the capacity and number of teachers who can teach Indigenous cultures and languages while increasing the awareness, knowledge and appreciation for Indigenous peoples. Johnson Newspapers

MASSENA — State Education Department officials have proposed creating an Indigenous Culture and Language Studies (All Grades) certificate for teachers in an effort to increase the capacity and number of teachers who can teach Indigenous cultures and languages while increasing the awareness, knowledge and appreciation for Indigenous peoples.

Those who would like to teach an Indigenous language in the state’s public schools can obtain a permit, which authorizes an individual to teach in public schools, but is not equivalent to a teaching certificate.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.