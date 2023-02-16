MASSENA — State Education Department officials have proposed creating an Indigenous Culture and Language Studies (All Grades) certificate for teachers in an effort to increase the capacity and number of teachers who can teach Indigenous cultures and languages while increasing the awareness, knowledge and appreciation for Indigenous peoples.
Those who would like to teach an Indigenous language in the state’s public schools can obtain a permit, which authorizes an individual to teach in public schools, but is not equivalent to a teaching certificate.
Teachers who hold a certificate demonstrate their content, pedagogical knowledge and skills through the certification process and may be eligible for tenure in a school district.
Additionally, the professional teaching certificate is continuously valid, while individuals who hold a permit would need to apply to renew their permit every five years after their first two-year permit. State Education Department officials said having both the permit and proposed new certificate as options would allow permit holders to continue practicing in the classroom while also attracting new teachers to this area.
They said the department is conducting ongoing consultation with Indigenous Nations regarding the proposed regulations.
“All voices must be heard, respected, and considered. By expanding opportunities for teachers, we are advancing access to educational excellence and equity for all students. Culturally Responsive Sustaining Education, such as learning about indigenous languages and cultures, affirms cultural identities, develops students’ abilities to connect across lines of difference, and elevates historically marginalized voices,” Education Commissioner Betty A. Rosa said in a statement.
Officials with the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe say it’s a “substantial step forward.”
“NYSED’s Indigenous Culture and Language Studies (All Grades) certificate is a substantial step forward in creating pathways for indigenous students to obtain teacher certification through the proposed regulatory changes. We are optimistic that Indigenous nations across the state will begin to see more individuals demonstrate a willingness to pursue this opportunity,” St. Regis Mohawk Tribe Education Director Stephanie Cook said in an email.
“This marks a historic moment in our educational history and we commend Commissioner Rosa and the NYSED Board of Regents in recognizing the importance of not only hearing our collective voices, but also putting measures in place to support the need for culturally relevant teaching practices, knowledge and opportunities. Our language is vital to our identity and we support all efforts that ensure continued importance on sustaining and supporting our educators at all levels in their learning,” she said.
The state Education Department will accept public comments on the proposal through May 1. Public comments may be submitted via email to oheregcomments@nysed.gov.
Following the 60-day public comment period required under the State Administrative Procedure Act, it is anticipated that the proposed amendment will be presented to the Board of Regents for adoption at its June 2023 meeting.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.