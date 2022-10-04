ALBANY — The state Education Department has received federal approval to restart the required accountability system for the 2022-23 school year using results from the 2021-22 school year.
The school accountability system had been put on hold at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the state Education Department had sought public comment during the summer on its plan before submitting it to the U.S. Department of Education for approval.
SED officials, in a Monday news release announcing the approval, said the accountability plan addresses disruptions caused by the pandemic and modifies accountability indicators and processes to best support New York’s schools.
They consulted with assessment experts, educational leaders, parents, students, community-based organizations and stakeholders, and performed modeling to develop the Every Student Succeeds Act Accountability State Plan Addendum submitted to the U.S. Department of Education in August.
The Every Student Succeeds Act was signed into law in 2015, replacing and updating the No Child Left Behind Act, enacted in 2002.
The updated law took effect for the 2017-18 school year. The Every Student Succeeds Act retained the annual standardized testing requirements introduced by the No Child Left Behind Act, but moved accountability to the state level and requiring an accountability plan be submitted to the federal department.
There are several amendments to the state’s plan for the 2022-23 school year.
The approved changes include modifications to the state’s accountability indicators, revisions to the methodology for determining accountability identifications and modification of exit criteria for identified schools.
“Driven by our commitment to developing a reliable, transparent, and better understood accountability system going forward, the restart plan focuses on how we will partner with schools and districts to provide support for improving student learning and academic outcomes,” state Education Commissioner Betty A. Rosa said in a statement.
“The plan approved by USDE lays the groundwork for systemic changes to our state’s accountability plan to make it more responsive to our parents and communities while meeting the needs of all New York State students. Our accountability system builds on our work to improve academic achievement, provide equitable support systems, and enhance customer service,” Board of Regents Chancellor Lester W. Young Jr. added.
The state Board of Regents had requested to skip assigning accountability designations to schools and school districts in the fall because of pandemic disruptions, but that request was denied by the U.S. Department of Education in February.
With the denial, the state Education Department needed to follow its federally approved plan to comply with the Every Student Succeeds Act by identifying schools and districts that are in need of improvement in fall 2022 based on 2021-22 school-year results.
