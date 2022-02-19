MASSENA — Twenty-one schools in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties were in line with the state’s overall August graduation rate of 86.1% for the cohort class of 2017 — students who entered ninth grade together in 2017 and graduated four years later.
Of those, the top graduation rates were Sackets Harbor in Jefferson County with 96%, Copenhagen in Lewis County with 94%, and Madrid-Waddington and Morristown in St. Lawrence County with 92%.
The latest graduation rates were released by the state Education Department on Thursday. SED officials said the overall graduation rate of 86.1% was up 1.3 percentage points from 84.8% for the 2016 cohort. The 2017 cohort graduation rate is 9.4 percentage points higher than a decade earlier when the 2008 cohort graduation rate was 76.7%.
Graduation rates by county:
JEFFERSON COUNTY
Jefferson County — 87%, or 966 out of 1,114 students; 431 students graduating with a Regents diploma with advanced designation; 490 students graduating with a Regents diploma; 45 students graduating with a local diploma; 13 students graduating with non-diploma credentials; 68 students still enrolled; seven students with a General Educational Development transfer; and 60 dropouts.
Alexandria — 90%, or 45 out of 50 students; 17 students graduating with a Regents diploma with advanced designation; 27 students graduating with a Regents diploma; one student graduating with a local diploma; three students still enrolled; and two students dropped out.
Belleville-Henderson — 93%, or 28 out of 30 students; 10 students graduating with a Regents diploma with advanced designation; 16 students graduating with a Regents diploma; two students graduating with a local diploma; one student still enrolled; and one student dropped out.
Carthage — 90%, or 180 out of 200 students; 82 students graduating with a Regents diploma with advanced designation; 87 students graduating with a Regents Diploma; 11 students graduating with a local diploma; one student graduating with non-diploma credentials; 11 students still enrolled; two students with a GED transfer; and six students dropped out.
General Brown — 91%, or 95 out of 104 students; 55 students graduating with a Regents diploma with advanced designation; 35 students graduating with a Regents diploma; five students graduating with a local diploma; six students still enrolled; and three students dropped out.
Indian River — 90%, or 141 out of 157 students; 63 students graduating with a Regents diploma with advanced designation; 76 students graduating with a Regents diploma; two students graduating with a local diploma; four students still enrolled; one student with a GED transfer; and 11 students dropped out.
LaFargeville — 82%, or 31 out of 38 students; 13 students graduating with a Regents diploma with advanced designation; 17 students graduating with a Regents diploma; one student graduating with a local diploma; two students graduating with non-diploma credentials; three students still enrolled; and two students dropped out.
Lyme — 92%, or 24 out of 26 students; 10 students graduating with a Regents diploma with advanced designation; 11 students graduating with a Regents diploma; three students graduating with a local diploma; and two students still enrolled.
Sackets Harbor — 96%, or 26 out of 27 students; 15 students graduating with a Regents diploma with advanced designation; eight students graduating with a Regents diploma; three students graduating with a local diploma; and one student graduating with non-diploma credits.
South Jefferson — 88%, or 120 out of 136 students; 55 students graduating with a Regents diploma with advanced designation; 58 students graduating with a Regents diploma; seven students graduating with a local diploma; four students graduating with non-diploma credentials; seven students still enrolled; and five students dropped out.
Thousand Islands — 86%, or 64 out of 74 students; 28 students graduating with a Regents diploma with advanced designation; 33 students graduating with a Regents diploma; three students graduating with a local diploma; one student graduating with non-diploma credentials; four students still enrolled; and five students dropped out.
Watertown — 78%, or 212 out of 272 students; 83 students graduating with a Regents diploma with advanced designation; 122 students graduating with a Regents diploma; seven students graduating with a local diploma; four students graduating with non-diploma credentials; 27 students still enrolled; four students with a GED transfer; and 25 students dropped out.
LEWIS COUNTY
Lewis County — 88%, or 272 out of 310 students; 138 students graduating with a Regents diploma with advanced designation; 125 students graduating with a Regents diploma; nine students graduating with a local diploma; four students graduating with non-diploma credentials; 14 students still enrolled; and 20 students dropped out.
Beaver River — 88%, or 63 out of 72 students; 31 students graduating with a Regents diploma with advanced designation; 31 students graduating with a Regents diploma; one student graduating with a local diploma; one student graduating with non-diploma credentials; three students still enrolled; and five students dropped out.
Copenhagen — 94%, or 33 out of 35 students; 19 students graduating with a Regents diploma with advanced designation; 12 students graduating with a Regents diploma; two students graduating with a local diploma; one student still enrolled; and one student dropped out.
Harrisville — 83%, or 29 out of 35 students; 11 students graduating with a Regents diploma with advanced designation; 18 students graduating with a Regents diploma; two students still enrolled; and four dropped out.
Lowville — 84%, or 76 out of 90 students; 38 students graduating with a Regents diploma with advanced designation; 36 students graduating with a Regents diploma; two students graduating with a local diploma; two students graduating with non-diploma credentials; seven students still enrolled; and five students dropped out.
South Lewis — 91%, or 71 out of 78 students; 39 students graduating with a Regents diploma with advanced designation; 28 students graduating with a Regents diploma; four students graduating with a local diploma; one student graduating with non-diploma credentials; one student still enrolled; and five students dropped out.
ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY
St. Lawrence County — 85%, or 938 out of 1,108 students; 391 students graduating with a Regents diploma with advanced designation; 522 students graduating with a Regents diploma; 25 students graduating with a local diploma; 34 students graduating with non-diploma credentials; 59 students still enrolled; 19 students with a GED transfer; and 57 students dropped out.
Canton — 84%, or 92 out of 110 students; 53 students graduating with a Regents diploma with advanced designation; 36 students graduating with a Regents diploma; three students graduating with a local diploma; four students graduating with non-diploma credentials; four students still enrolled; seven students with a GED transfer; and three students dropped out.
Clifton-Fine — 79%, or 19 out of 24 students; five students graduating with a Regents diploma with advanced designation; 13 students graduating with a Regents diploma; one student graduating with a local diploma; one student graduating with non-diploma credentials; three students still enrolled; and one student dropped out.
Colton-Pierrepont — 90%, or 26 out of 29 students; 12 students graduating with a Regents diploma with advanced designation; 14 students graduating with a Regents diploma; two students graduating with non-diploma credentials; and one student still enrolled.
Edwards-Knox — 78%, or 21 out of 27 students; nine students graduating with a Regents diploma with advanced designation; 11 students graduating with a Regents diploma; one student graduating with a local diploma; one student graduating with non-diploma credentials; two students still enrolled; one student with a GED transfer; and two students dropped out.
Gouverneur — 86%, or 83 out of 96 students; 24 students graduating with a Regents diploma with advanced designation; 54 students graduating with a Regents diploma; five students graduating with a local diploma; one student graduating with non-diploma credentials; five students still enrolled; one student with a GED transfer; and six students dropped out.
Hammond — 78%, or 18 out of 23 students; nine students graduating with a Regents diploma with advanced designation; eight students graduating with Regents diplomas; one student graduating with a local diploma; two students graduating with non-diploma credentials; two students still enrolled; and one student dropped out.
Hermon-DeKalb — 89%, or 33 out of 37 students; nine students graduating with a Regents diploma with advanced designation; 23 students graduating with a Regents diploma; one student graduating with a local diploma; one student graduating with non-diploma credentials; two students still enrolled; and one student with a GED transfer.
Heuvelton — 85%, or 35 out of 41 students; 11 students graduating with a Regents diploma with advanced designation; 24 students graduating with a Regents diploma; two students graduating with non-diploma credentials; two students with a GED transfer; and one student dropped out.
Lisbon — 88%, or 50 out of 57 students; 15 students graduating with a Regents diploma with advanced designation; 35 students graduating with a Regents diploma; one student graduating with non-diploma credentials; five students still enrolled; and one with a GED transfer.
Madrid-Waddington — 92%, or 49 out of 53 students; 32 students graduating with a Regents diploma with advanced designation; 17 students graduating with a Regents diploma; two students graduating with non-diploma credentials; one student still enrolled; and one student dropped out.
Massena — 83%, or 174 out of 209 students; 56 students graduating with a Regents diploma with advanced designation; 109 students graduating with a Regents diploma; nine students graduating with a local diploma; five students graduating with non-diploma credentials; 14 students still enrolled; two students with a GED transfer; and 14 students dropped out.
Morristown — 92%, or 22 out of 24 students; seven students graduating with a Regents diploma with advanced designation; 15 students graduating with a Regents diploma; one student graduating with non-diploma credentials; and one student dropped out.
Norwood-Norfolk — 84%, or 54 out of 64 students; 31 students graduating with a Regents diploma with advanced designation; 23 students graduating with a Regents diploma; four students still enrolled; and six students dropped out.
Ogdensburg — 75%, or 85 out of 114 students; 41 students graduating with a Regents diploma with advanced designation; 44 students graduating with a Regents diploma; 10 students graduating with non-diploma credentials; nine students still enrolled; and 10 students dropped out.
Parishville-Hopkinton — 86%, or 31 out of 36 students; 11 students graduating with a Regents diploma with advanced designation; 20 students graduating with a Regents diploma; one student graduating with non-diploma credentials; one student still enrolled; one student with a GED transfer; and two students dropped out.
Potsdam — 91%, or 92 out of 101 students; 49 students graduating with a Regents diploma with advanced designation; 40 students graduating with a Regents diploma; three students graduating with a local diploma; five students still enrolled; and four students dropped out.
St. Lawrence — 86%, or 54 out of 63 students; 17 students graduating with a Regents diploma with advanced designation; 36 students graduating with a Regents diploma; one student graduating with a local diploma; one student still enrolled; three students with a GED transfer; and five students dropped out.
