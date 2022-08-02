State Ed seeks input on testing plan

The state Education Department plans to restart the federally required school accountability system, which had been put on hold during the pandemic, but is seeking public comment on its plan before submission to the U.S. Department of Education. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

MASSENA — The state Education Department plans to restart the federally required school accountability system, which had been put on hold during the pandemic, but is seeking public comment on its plan before submission to the U.S. Department of Education.

Public comments will be accepted until Friday, with more information available at wdt.me/EFJfun.

