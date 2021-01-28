MASSENA — Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, New York’s students weren’t required to take state assessments during the 2019-20 school year, and now state Education Department officials are asking for public comment on proposed federal waivers that would allow the state to forego testing students for this academic year.
Comments on the two draft federal waivers related to state assessment and accountability requirements will be accepted through Feb. 5 at wdt.me/YyW4se. Stakeholders are also encouraged to fill out a brief companion survey.
The waiver requests address the unique circumstances caused by the ongoing pandemic that have resulted in many students receiving some or all of their instruction remotely.
The first request is to waive state testing requirements at the elementary, middle and high school levels. The second request seeks the elimination of a requirement to assign a Level 1 to 4 accountability based on student performance on assessments.
Level 1 indicates student performance is well below their expected grade level.
Level 2 means a child is partially proficient for their grade level.
Level 3 indicates the child is considered on track for both the state’s graduation requirements and Common Core standards at their grade level.
Level 4 means a child is excelling and is well above the expected standards for the grade level.
The waiver also seeks the elimination of the requirement to hold a district accountable or identify schools for improvement in fall 2021 based on 2020-21 school year results. In addition, certain schools that are currently identified for improvement, but made progress based on 2018-19 school year results, could petition to be removed from improvement status based on modified 2020-21 school year exit criteria.
After the U.S. Department of Education approves the waivers, the state Education Department will seek an additional waiver from certain federal Every Student Succeeds Act reporting requirements pertaining to assessments and accountability.
ESSA provides authority to states and school systems to develop and adopt innovative approaches to accountability for school performance while ensuring that programs address the needs of all students and student subgroups.
“Given the varying circumstance in each school district, the only fair and appropriate decision at this time is to seek waivers to forego testing and accountability requirements for the 2020-21 school year,” state Education Commissioner Betty A. Rosa said in a statement. “As part of this process we are seeking input from local stakeholders to ensure that our requests capture the experiences of our partners across the state and we look forward to reviewing their comments.”
“In light of the ongoing pandemic, we have determined that the Spring 2021 state assessments cannot be safely, equitably and fairly administered to students in schools across the state and, therefore, are seeking these waivers,” Board of Regents Chancellor Lester W. Young Jr. said in a statement.
The state Education Department will present a summary of the public comments to the Board of Regents in February. If the U.S. Department of Education approves the waivers, SED will propose to the Board of Regents that it adopt amendments to regulations that would allow them to implement the waivers.
New York State United Teachers had called on the state Education Department on Jan. 19 to request the federal waiver of grade three through eight and high school testing requirements because of the disruption to the normal education process due to the coronavirus pandemic.
They applauded the news when the state Education Department announced it would seek a federal waiver this week.
“In a year that has been anything but standardized, it’s the right move to seek this waiver to cancel this spring’s standardized exams,” NYSUT President Andy Pallotta said in a statement. “Educators know their students’ needs and how to maximize their potential. We’re thankful that the Department and Regents are taking this step and we are here to work with them to ensure students can still showcase their hard work this spring in a safe and equitable manner.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.