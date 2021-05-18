MASSENA — The state Education Department wants to know what’s important to support all students when they head back to the classroom in September for the 2021-22 school year.
They’re asking for public input as they develop New York’s American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Plan. Stakeholders are asked to provide their thoughts on the following question:
“As we prepare for the next school year in New York state,” the plan reads, “what are the most important academic, social emotional, and/or mental health supports for schools to provide to serve all students (i.e., general education students, students with disabilities, English language learners, and other students most impacted by the pandemic)?”
Comments are being accepted until Monday. Responses that are provided at wdt.me/studentsupport will be reflected in the state Education Department’s final plan submitted to the U.S. Department of Education.
Nearly $9 billion in funding has been made available to New York to support schools in safely reopening and sustaining safe operations while meeting the academic, social, emotional and mental health needs of students as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The plan, which is required by the U.S. Department of Education, details the state Education Department’s intentions for use of the funds.
State Education Department Commissioner Betty A. Rosa said SED has “engaged in meaningful and ongoing public engagement throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.”
“Building upon that existing work, we now seek public input to ensure that the needs of our students and communities are met through this much-needed funding. Schools and districts now have additional resources to address learning loss and the impact of the pandemic on all our children — especially our low-income students, students with disabilities, English Language Learners and students who are homeless,” she said in a statement.
New York is required to submit its plan to the U.S. Department of Education by June 7. The U.S. Department of Education must approve New York’s plan prior to making the remaining one-third of the state’s remaining allocation available for expenditure.
Additional information on ARP ESSER, the plan and public engagement may be found on the NYSED website at www.nysed.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.