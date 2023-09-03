WATERTOWN — Literacy New York, a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting and advancing adult literacy across the state, has announced the third annual Stop Reading Challenge, a statewide event that takes place throughout the entire month of September.
The purpose of the Stop Reading Challenge is to raise awareness about the critical importance of adult literacy and to recruit volunteers for this movement for nonprofits such as Literacy of Northern New York in Watertown.
One way for everyone in NYS and beyond to get involved is to participate in the social media “You Are The Key” photo contest, sponsored by Key Bank, on Sept. 8 to celebrate International Literacy Day.
Literacy New York is hosting this open contest to anyone who has a Facebook and/or Instagram account. The winner will be honored with their original photo printed on the 2023 commemorative T-Shirts that will be distributed throughout the state. For more information and contest rules, visit www.stopreadingchallenge.org.
“The challenge is a movement that has grown significantly and organically over the past few years,” Kathy Houghton, Executive Director of Literacy New York said in a news release. “This year, we are partnering with regional literacy programs, organizations, legislators, businesses, universities and even a celebrity chef for Stop Reading Challenge events throughout the state.”
New this year is the introduction of the Stop Reading Challenge scholarship that LNY is introducing for the fall 2023 semester. “We’re very proud to create this opportunity for a deserving Utica University
student!” Hougton said.
The “Stop Reading Challenge” in-person events will feature interactive activities, and challenges, as well as connections to local adult literacy programs and local literacy data. Attendees will also have the chance to learn more about volunteer opportunities and ways they can contribute to the cause of adult literacy in their local communities.
“We encourage everyone, from concerned citizens to business leaders, to join us at these events and online, and become advocates for adult literacy. Together, we can create a more literate and empowered New York,” said Houghton.
For more information about the “Stop Reading Challenge” events and Literacy New York’s initiatives, please visit literacynewyork.org.
