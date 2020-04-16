SARATOGA — Congresswoman Elise M. Stefanik Wednesday announced over $26 million in funding for colleges and universities in the 21st Congressional District from the CARES Act in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. More than half will go to students in the form of financial aid grants.
The CARES Act provided over $12.5 billion to be directly allocated to higher education institutions based on total student enrollment and enrollment of low-income students receiving Pell grants. Of the total amount allocated to each college or university, at least 50 percent must be used to provide emergency financial aid grants to student to help them cover expenses related to the closures of campuses due to COVID-19.
“College students across the country have seen their lives and education significantly disrupted due to the COVID-19 crisis,” said Congresswoman Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, in a statement. “I worked in a bipartisan fashion to ensure our North Country colleges and universities were prioritized in the CARES Act relief package, and over half of this funding will go directly to students in the form of financial aid. This emergency funding will directly benefit our students who are looking forward to continuing their education throughout this pandemic while we work to combat and ultimately beat COVID-19. I will work to deliver additional funds for our local colleges in the weeks to come.”
The Department of Education has disbursed the portion of the funding to be allocated as emergency aid to students and will be disbursing the remaining funds in the coming weeks.
The funding breakdown for the north country is as follows:
— Adirondack Community College: $2,558,377
— Clarkson University: $2,590,707
— Clinton Community College: $765,962
— Clinton-Essex-Warren-Washington BOCES: $82,722
— Fulton-Montgomery Community College: $1,635,420
— Jefferson Community College: $2,361,051
— Jefferson-Lewis BOCES Program of Practical Nursing: $105,234
— North Country Community College: $1,111,281
— Paul Smith’s College: $922,258
— Samaritan Hospital School of Nursing: $110,633
— SUNY Plattsburgh: $5,258,169
— SUNY Potsdam: $4,389,510
— SUNY Canton: $2,510,929
— St. Lawrence University: $1,808,349
— Washington-Saratoga-Warren-Hamilton-Essex BOCES: $22,752
