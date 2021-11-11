OGDENSBURG — An educator and administrator who began his career in education at Ogdensburg Free Academy will be returning as its latest middle school principal.
Stephen C. Putman, who is currently the principal at BOCES Northwest Tech, will be replacing David Price who has resigned from the position effective Nov. 30. Price had been the middle school principal for two years and a Social Studies teacher for 18 years prior to that.
Ogdensburg City School Superintendent Kevin Kendall said that Putman will be appointed at the next board of education meeting on Nov. 15. Putman will begin his new role on Dec. 1.
“We are excited to welcome a new leader who is familiar with our community and the traditions and successful practices at Ogdensburg Free Academy,” said Kendall.
Putman has been the principal at BOCES Northwest Tech since 2020. Prior to that he was the principal at BOCES Seaway Tech in Norwood for four years. Before becoming an administrator, he was a culinary arts instructor at BOCES Northwest Tech from 2010-2016 and began his career as an educator at OFA as a family & consumer science teacher in 2001.
“I am going back home where I started and it will be a fun, new interesting challenge,” said Putman, “There’s a good team over there so I am happy to go back.”
Putman said that he’s looking forward to working with the teachers and administrators at OFA.
“I think OFA has a very strong educational team as far as the teachers and administrators go. It’s a strong team to work with. It will be a challenge that I am looking forward to,” said Putman.
A 1991 graduate of OFA, Putman received an Associate’s Degree at SUNY Canton before graduating from Johnson & Wales University with a Culinary Arts Degree in 1996. He worked as a chef from 1994-2001 at several resorts including The Point in Saranac Lake and the Inn at Little Washington, Washington, Va.
After working as a chef, he decided to attend SUNY Oswego where he received a Bachelor’s Degree in Vocational Teaching and in 2005-2006, he completed his educational administration coursework at St. Lawrence University and interned at OFA in the 7-8 office.
