Sterling Nature Center is subject of documentary

SUNY Oswego students involved in creating a documentary for Sterling Nature Center interview Charlie Itzin, center, seated, a member of Friends of Sterling Nature Center and a longtime SUNY Oswego faculty member. Shown filming Itzin from left are Lauren Smith, Wells Liscomb and (adjusting camera at right of frame) Ryan King. Provided photo

OSWEGO — A SUNY Oswego student-faculty collaboration is producing a documentary demonstrating the biodiversity and community history of the Sterling Nature Center, a preserve 10 miles west of the lakeside campus, thanks to support from the Shineman Endowed Fund.

The students taking part in this project —Ryan King, Wells Liscomb and Lauren Smith — and faculty members Laura Donnelly of English and creative writing and Tiffany Deater and Jarrod Hagadorn of cinema and screen studies, conducted interviews with people associated with the center over the years to learn more about its history.

