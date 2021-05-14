MASSENA — Thanks to a $750 Stewart’s Holiday Match Grant, the Massena Public Library will be offering off-site children’s programs as part of this year’s summer reading program in June and July.
“We would be unable to host this modified children’s summer reading program without the support of the Stewart’s Holiday Match program,” Director Elaine Dunne said.
The pandemic that began in 2020 brought with it restrictions on indoor activities, and the library wasn’t exempt. She said because of COVID-19, the traditional “in-house” children’s events and programs that are typically held during the summer reading program needed to be modified to observe safety protocols established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“This summer, the library will meet our community where they live by offering programs at various outdoor venues throughout the community,” Ms. Dunne said.
“Pop-Up” children’s library programs will start in June at a different park every week.
“Families will be encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chairs and enjoy listening to books designed to have fun, strengthen literacy skills and promote healthy outdoor activities,” she said.
As a bonus, every child will also receive a free book to take home.
“We will offer assistance at these programs to register children and families for the summer reading program, log any books read throughout the summer and redeem prizes. Children can also collect a take-and-make kit with supplies for the summer reading program’s virtual activities,” Ms. Dunne said.
Separately, the library has announced its Tournament of Tales, a fast-paced trivia competition for the whole family with children ages 6 and up, focusing on picture books and juvenile novels. Questions will cover the characters, setting and plot of the listed books. Participants will have an opportunity to win a $30 gift card to Rosario’s Deli in Massena.
Adults and children in each family can enter the tournament. Registrants will receive a detailed instruction packet which explains the rules of the game and provides the reading list. They’ll work together as a family to explore children’s literature.
The tournament will be held outdoors, weather permitting, from 3:30 to 5 p.m. July 29, with adherence to the Massena Public Library’s COVID-19 safety guidelines.
Registration is required. For more information, call the library at 315-769-9914 or email vtatro@ncls.org.
