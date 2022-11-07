Stewart’s supports Mexico Middle School therapy dog program

Kee the service dog.

MEXICO - Toes are tapping and her tail is wagging as Kee the service dog makes her way through the halls of Mexico Middle School.

Thanks to a $250 donation in support of the school’s therapy dog program from Stewart’s Shops, Kee and her handler Sandy from Pet Partners of CNY is promoting health and wellness throughout Mexico Middle School, which serves grades five through eight in the Mexico district.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.