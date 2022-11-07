Stewart’s supports Mexico Middle School therapy dog program

MEXICO - Toes are tapping and her tail is wagging as Kee the service dog makes her way through the halls of Mexico Middle School.
Thanks to a $250 donation in support of the school’s therapy dog program from Stewart’s Shops, Kee and her handler Sandy from Pet Partners of CNY is promoting health and wellness throughout Mexico Middle School, which serves grades five through eight in the Mexico district.
Middle School Principal Kim Holliday, who applied for the donation, thanked Stewart’s Shops for their support of the program, noting their contribution has already impacted morale and made a difference.
“When Kee is here you can feel the joy from our students and staff alike, everyone wants to stop, pet and interact with her,” said Holliday. “We are looking forward to her upcoming visits as she provides a calming, loving atmosphere that helps to alleviate adversities.”
Holliday credited school social worker Tiffany Devendorf for being the driving force behind the partnership with Pet Partners of CNY and such an advocate for the therapy dog program.
