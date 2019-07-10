HANNIBAL - The Hannibal Central School District’s art and music departments recently combined for an evening celebrating student work and achievement.
In the high school gymnasium, the district wide art show featured student creations across all mediums and grade levels. Paintings, pencil sketches, woodworking projects, ceramics, digital pieces and 3D works were on display for community members to view. Students showed their work to parents and siblings as they made their way throughout the thousands of pieces. There were also live wheel throwing demonstrations as high school pottery students showcased their craft.
“This is just incredible,” said high school art teacher Lauren Boyer as she thanked her colleagues and students for their efforts. “It’s such a great way for the community to see all the amazing artwork and talent our students demonstrate every day.”
In addition to the art show, student musicians had their chance to shine during the fifth and sixth grade concert. Under the direction of Jeffrey Sawyer, band and chorus members presented a full lineup of songs to a packed auditorium. Songs ranged from high-tempo music to classical tunes, wrapping up with John Philip Sousa’s “The Gladiator.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.