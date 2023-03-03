OGDENSBURG — An Ogdensburg Free Academy student has been charged with a felony count of making a terroristic threat after police say he made a bomb threat against the school Friday morning.
City Police Chief Mark Kearns said in a statement Friday afternoon that the police department’s school resource officer had received a complaint from school staff at 8:23 a.m. about the possible threat.
Students and staff were sent to the Edgar A. Newell II Memorial Golden Dome Friday morning and Chief Kearns said city police immediately launched an investigation into the threat, aided by state police, explosive detection canines from the state police, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection personnel.
As of noon, the students were allowed back into the school. No threat was found after a search of the school by law enforcement.
According to an email sent to parents from Ogdensburg City School District Superintendent Kevin Kendall, law enforcement searched the main building with a K-9 unit after the student, whose identity was not released due to his age, made a verbal threat against the school.
“As you are aware, police have been on campus this morning, investigating a verbal threat made by a student this morning. After a thorough investigation and K9 search of our buildings, the threat has been deemed not credible,” Mr. Kendall wrote. “As always, the safety of our staff and students is our highest priority. We understand that these situations are concerning for parents, students and the greater community. We would like you to know that district administration has exercised extreme diligence and taken all necessary actions required by law, and in the best interest of our students and faculty.”
Mr. Kendall said that a teacher brought the issue to the attention of administration “so we could act quickly and appropriately.”
“Please take some time to discuss these safety issues with your child. Working together, we can maintain a safe educational experience for all students,” Mr. Kendall wrote.
The student is expected to answer the threat charge in St. Lawrence County Family Court at a later date.
