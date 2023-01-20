New York schools surveying students about tech access

The state Education Department is requiring all schools to distribute a Digital Access Survey to gauge each student’s access to digital technology and the internet. Watertown Daily Times

MASSENA — The state Education Department is requiring all schools to distribute a Digital Access Survey to gauge student access to technology and the internet.

For Massena Central School District families, the survey is available on the district’s website at www.mcs.k12.ny.us. Families are asked to complete a survey for each student in their household by Sunday.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.