MASSENA — The state Education Department is requiring all schools to distribute a Digital Access Survey to gauge student access to technology and the internet.
For Massena Central School District families, the survey is available on the district’s website at www.mcs.k12.ny.us. Families are asked to complete a survey for each student in their household by Sunday.
The survey asks for the student’s name and grade and includes nine questions.
It asks if the school district issued the student a dedicated school or district-owned device to use during the school year, and what device the student uses most often to complete learning activities away from school.
“This can be a school-provided device or another device, whichever the student is most often using to complete their schoolwork,” the survey says.
Many districts, including Massena, have been providing students with Chromebooks for use at home and upon their return to the regular classroom.
Families are also asked who the provider is for the primary learning device that was identified in the previous question.
They’re asked if the primary learning device is shared with anyone else in the household, and whether it is sufficient for the student to fully participate in learning activities away from school.
The survey also asks if the student is able to access the internet at the primary place of residence, and what primary type of internet service is used in the student’s primary place of residence.
Families are asked if their child can complete the full range of learning activities in their primary residence, including video streaming and assignment upload, with interruptions caused by slow or poor internet performance.
The final question asks what, if any, primary barrier is preventing the student from having sufficient and reliable internet access in the primary place of residence.
SED officials say that internet access was a concern even before the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, the inequitable access to technology and internet services in students’ places of residence was a priority for the Board of Regents and the department to be addressed. The closure of New York schools and subsequent shift to remote learning only highlighted this urgent need,” they said. “While New York state educators have made heroic efforts to continue to provide high-quality learning opportunities for our 2.6 million students, remote learning has presented significant challenges.”
They said the pandemic put a spotlight on the need to address digital equity and broadband internet gaps not only in education but in health care, workforce development, social services and financial institutions.
