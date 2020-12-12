WATERTOWN — Jefferson Community College student Kelvin S. Reyes, of Manhattan, has been elected by the student body at the college to serve as student trustee on its Board of Trustees for the 2020-21 academic year.
Mr. Reyes, who is majoring in homeland security at JCC, is involved in many activities on campus, serving as a peer mentor in the college’s Educational Opportunity Program and working in the Campus Safety and Security Office.
Additionally, Mr. Reyes served as a student ambassador in Enrollment Services, assisting with coordinating events and leading campus tours. He has also previously been named to the college’s Dean’s List.
According to a release from JCC, Mr. Reyes anticipates participating in an EOP externship in the spring 2021 semester that will provide an opportunity to gain hands-on experience in the political arena working in a state senator’s office. He aspires to work in the intelligence community, combatting terrorism and ultimately pursuing a career in politics.
Mr. Reyes’ first official Board of Trustees meeting was Oct. 6.
