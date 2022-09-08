PARISHVILLE — A new menu greeted Parishville-Hopkinton Central School students when they arrived for the first day of class on Tuesday, and the response was positive.
“The new menu looks amazing, great job!! Thank you!” one comment on the district’s Facebook page read.
“Definitely looks a lot better for sure and our son said he loved his lunch and it was actually filling and tasted awesome, great job staff keep bringing these great lunches to our children,” another read.
Other comments included: “I heard good things about today’s meal from the kids”; “This looks amazing!!! Thanks to all!!!!”; and “This looks so much better!!! Thank you staff.”
The comments were left after district officials posted a photo of the lunch offerings on Tuesday.
“Today’s main lunch choice was Chicken Fajita Bowl with Cilantro Lime Brown Rice, Cheesy Refried Beans, Fresh Assorted Fruit, and Milk. If your child chose to take all they were offered, this is what their tray may have looked like. Kudos to Chefs Taylor and Cory and the rest of the kitchen staff for preparing healthy meals for our students and staff!” they wrote.
They later posted, “School systems are a large part of food waste in the United States. We are trying very hard to reduce as much food waste as possible. We are working hard to implement a functional composting program and today we are doing an add on to our school lunch menu of chicken fajita soup that they can add to their buffalo chicken or cheese pizza.”
It was another step forward for a lunch program that drew criticism last school year after a parent, Christopher Vangellow, posted a photo on Facebook of a lunch that he said “might be lacking.” The photo, posted on Jan. 12, went viral. It showed four chicken nuggets, one scoop of plain white rice, a handful of baby carrots and a carton of milk.
Mr. Vangellow followed up his original Facebook post with additional photographs, including one with chicken balls, a bread stick and fruit “that I am told was completely frozen still so they couldn’t eat it.”
That led to the formation of the Reimagining School Lunch Committee, which included parents, student representatives, board of education representatives, a Wellness Committee representative, the district superintendent and Arlis “Artie” M. Frego, the director of food service management for the St. Lawrence-Lewis Board of Cooperative Educational Services.
Among the initial noticeable changes, new “Panther Red” trays were ordered to replace old, chipped, sand-colored trays, and plastic silverware was replaced with metal silverware.
In addition, glass-front refrigerators were rotated to face students so they were able to see the available options before making a choice, and Superintendent Steven G. Coffin coordinated with members of the Reimagining School Lunch group and cafeteria staff to order new furniture.
Following spring break, the courtyard reopened with six round picnic tables equipped with “Panther Red” umbrellas as an optional dining space for upperclassmen. Plans also called for the return of a salad bar.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.