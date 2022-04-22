Students help celebrate Earth week

Dr. Dana Barry , Clarkson University and coordinator of Earth Week for NNY Section of the American Chemical Society gave a presentation about insects to students at St. Catherine of Siena Academy, Canton, on April 12. Her talk described the uses of insects as food (source of protein), red or pink coloring in food (from cochineal bugs), as pollinators; mentioned some negative aspects of insects, for examples, consider bites from fire ants (which contain formic acid) that cause itching and burning and those from deer ticks that might result in Lyme disease. Dr. Barry distributed ACS Earth Week pamphlets, with information and activities about bugs, to all participants and donated a copy of her published book, Science Projects, to the school and presented it to the Headmaster Karl Doty. Pictured with students are Dr. Dana Barry, far left; and Karl Doty, St. Catherine of Siena Academy headmaster. Submitted Photo