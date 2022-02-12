HEUVELTON — Maia J. Chisholm, 16, heard that the students who spelled out a racial slur with their bodies on the school’s gym floor claimed they were just joking.
“When you say it’s a joke, it sounds like you’re saying an entire race is a joke, like what Black people have been through in the past is a joke,” Maia, a junior at Heuvelton Central School, said. “That word is so horrible, and you’re making it into a joke. I understand that Black people have reclaimed it but none of them are Black, so it’s not their word to reclaim and they’re laughing at it. It’s not funny.”
In a statement sent to Heuvelton parents and guardians Tuesday, Superintendent Jesse C. Coburn said that the district had received a report of photos circulating on social media of several students portraying a racial slur.
The photographs showed three students on the gymnasium floor, and in five separate photos stitched together, the students spelled out a variation of the N-word.
“We immediately launched an investigation into this incident, and the students involved will be disciplined according to the district’s code of conduct,” Mr. Coburn wrote. “We are deeply troubled by this action, which goes against everything for which our school stands; it is completely contrary to our core values, both as a school and as a district. We are working to determine how we can best support the students and staff who have been affected by it.”
It sparked a student-led sit-in at school on Thursday and a march through the village on Saturday. Maia and her 12-year-old sister, Mikaylah, also a student at the school, led the way. Maia said she grew up with three of the boys involved with making the photographs, and she would like to see them take more responsibility for their actions.
“They’re saying people weren’t supposed to see it,” Maia said. “They’re saying it was just a joke. I haven’t heard anything from any of them as far as an apology. Be honest. Own it and take responsibility.”
It was disturbing to Maia that it took time to make the image, forming each letter and stitching them together into one photo. It’s why she likely wouldn’t accept their apology if they offer one.
“This isn’t just a one-time thing,” she said. “I’ve heard things from them in the past. They knew exactly what they were doing.”
Maia said it isn’t lost on her that the students appear to be deliberately covering their own faces in the photographs.
“The gym floor is identifiable,” she said. “It has the purple in it. If you look at that floor you know it’s Heuvelton Central School. I don’t understand why they were trying to hide.”
But Maia is proud that more good than bad has come from this. She helped organize the sit-in, during which she and other students didn’t go to class and instead sat peacefully in the lobby of the school. Teachers approached and listened to what they wanted to see change and to Maia sharing her experiences. She told them she has dealt with this type of behavior from others her entire life.
“They sat there quietly and listened to us,” Maia said.
People from across the county rallied with the girls during Saturday’s march. The group started at the Heuvelton Post Office and walked along State Street with signs and chants. They ended the march at Heuvelton Central School on East Washington Street. It brought hope to the Chisholm girls that conversations about racism would continue at school and in their small, close-knit community.
