Students named to dean’s list at RIT

ROCHESTER - The following local residents made the dean’s list at Rochester Institute of Technology for the 2020 fall semester. Undergraduate students are eligible for dean’s list if their GPA is greater than or equal to 3.40 for nine credit hours of traditionally graded coursework; they do not have any grades of “Incomplete,” NE, D, or F; and they have registered for, and completed, at least 12 credit hours.
Melissa Bauer of Brewerton, who is in the chemical engineering program.
Dimitri Queior of Brewerton, who is in the civil engineering technology program.
Makalah Johnson of Brewerton, who is in the biomedical sciences program.
Mikayla Banack of Brewerton, who is in the biomedical sciences program.
Liz Spencer of Mexico, who is in the criminal justice program.
Rachel Baldwin of Cato, who is in the sociology and anthropology program.
Kyle Higby of Mexico, who is in the exercise science program.
Margo McBrearty of Oswego, who is in the biology program.
Hunter White of Cato, who is in the software engineering program.
Jake Gugula of Fulton, who is in the electrical mechanical engineering technology program.
Matt Doane of Phoenix, who is in the civil engineering technology program.
Aaron Hibbert of Oswego, who is in the electrical engineering program.
Abby Mcpherson of Oswego, who is in the mechanical engineering program.
Velvet Howland of Hannibal, who is in the ASL-English interpretation program.
Sophie Lawrence of Pulaski, who is in the supply chain management program.
Rosie Walter of Lacona, who is in the biotechnology and molecular bioscience program.
Joel Gaffney of Cato, who is in the art exploration program.
Teresa Uhl of Pennellville, who is in the interior design program.
Jake Chetney of Oswego, who is in the physics program.
Breanna Backus of Fulton, who is in the biomedical sciences program.
Austin Whitaker of Mexico, who is in the microelectronic engineering program.
Josiah Dahar of Fulton, who is in the criminal justice program.
Sophie Walter of Lacona, who is in the film and animation program.
Aaric Celeste of Oswego, who is in the civil engineering technology program.
Wesley Dahar of Fulton, who is in the computer engineering program.
Vic Runeare of Fulton, who is in the computer engineering program.
Jacob Boni of Oswego, who is in the mechanical engineering technology program.
Joe Zell of Fulton, who is in the software engineering program.
Ryan Barry of Fulton, who is in the electrical engineering program.
Katirina Herbs of Phoenix, who is in the photographic and imaging arts program.
Kate O’Gorman of Oswego, who is in the new media design program.
Jacey Phillips of Cato, who is in the biomedical sciences program.
Emma McCarthy of Mexico, who is in the illustration program.
Jarred King of Constantia, who is in the computer engineering program.
Jaelin Hill of Cato, who is in the diagnostic medical sonography program.
Gabriel Peters of Hastings, who is in the imaging science program.
Matt Hills of Hastings, who is in the software engineering program.
Dylan Dayton of Central Square, who is in the computer engineering technology program.
Bryson Russell of Mexico, who is in the public policy program.
Donna Aiken of Fulton, who is in the biomedical engineering program.
