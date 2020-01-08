CANTON — Students are being recognized for earning Dean’s List honors during the fall 2019 semester at SUNY Canton.
“On behalf of the college’s deans, I congratulate all of our honor students for their exceptional commitment to their SUNY Canton education,” said SUNY Canton President Zvi Szafran. “This achievement serves as a milestone on their successful journey through college.”
Dean’s List recognizes full-time students who have earned a GPA between 3.25 and 3.74. All honors are a mark of distinction and recognition of outstanding academic efforts and scholarship.
Students who earned Dean’s List honors include:
Jordan J. Cartier, a SUNY Canton Health Care Management from Brasher Falls.
Jonathan T. Currier, a SUNY Canton Information Technology from Brasher Falls.
Jacob A. Dutch, a SUNY Canton Engineering Science 2+2 from Brasher Falls.
Riley Gadway, a SUNY Canton Homeland Security from Brasher Falls.
Dillon J. McCarthy, a SUNY Canton Criminal Justice: Law Enforcement Leadership from Brasher Falls.
Paige Monacelli, a SUNY Canton Early Childhood Care and Management from Brasher Falls.
Alexis Ramsdell, a SUNY Canton undeclared from Brasher Falls.
MaKenzie G. Taylor, a SUNY Canton Criminal Investigation from Brasher Falls.
Jaden Caldwell, a SUNY Canton Mechanical Engineering Technology from Canton.
Colin J. Cota, a SUNY Canton Applied Psychology from Canton.
Ashley E. Dixon, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Canton.
Chelsea A. Ellis, a SUNY Canton Health Care Management from Canton.
Jacob Facey, a SUNY Canton Health and Fitness Promotion from Canton.
Jasmine Frasher, a SUNY Canton Nursing from Canton.
Tressa Goolden, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Canton.
Lindsay A. Hines, a SUNY Canton Nursing from Canton.
Zachary Kavanagh, a SUNY Canton Mechanical Engineering Technology from Canton.
Joseph C. Mack, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Canton.
Kaitlyn E. Parcell, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Canton.
Enya T. Patterson, a SUNY Canton Funeral Services Administration from Canton.
Melissa Pierce, a SUNY Canton Individual Studies from Canton.
Genevieve Smith, a SUNY Canton Nursing from Canton.
Angelina Vecchio, a SUNY Canton Health Care Management from Canton.
Ticia J. Yerdon, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Canton.
Megan LaFlesh, a SUNY Canton Veterinary Technology from Chase Mills.
Patricia N. Patraw, a SUNY Canton Health Care Management from Colton.
Calli J. Thomas, a SUNY Canton Practical Nursing from Colton.
Lindsey Toms, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Colton.
Isaiah Willmart, a SUNY Canton Criminal Justice from Colton.
Crystal L. Crosbie, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing from DeKalb.
Robert L. Kelley, a SUNY Canton Air Conditioning Maintenance and Repair from DePeyster.
David Tyo, a SUNY Canton Civil Engineering Technology from DePeyster.
Alyssa M. Allen, a SUNY Canton Liberal Arts-General Studies from Edwards.
Stephen Bartlett, a SUNY Canton Criminal Justice from Gouverneur.
Korah Cunningham, a SUNY Canton Nursing from Gouverneur.
Tanner Donaldson, a SUNY Canton Engineering Science from Gouverneur.
Cheyenne Earlywine, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Gouverneur.
Nicole Fairbanks, a SUNY Canton Nursing from Gouverneur.
Bailey Looker, a SUNY Canton Liberal Arts-General Studies from Gouverneur.
Jasmine Matice, a SUNY Canton Criminal Justice from Gouverneur.
Joseph McIntosh, a SUNY Canton Criminal Investigation from Gouverneur.
Josh D. Miller, a SUNY Canton Computer Information Systems from Gouverneur.
Johnathan Vanderbogart, a SUNY Canton Criminal Justice from Gouverneur.
Chassidy Newvine, a SUNY Canton Management from Hailesboro.
Roy K. Gilmour, a SUNY Canton Criminal Justice: Law Enforcement Leadership from Hammond.
Brett T. Gleason, a SUNY Canton Criminal Investigation from Hammond.
Christian Johnston, a SUNY Canton Industrial Technology Management from Hammond.
Mackenzie P. Toland, a SUNY Canton Criminal Investigation from Hammond.
Delanie M. Baker, a SUNY Canton Liberal Arts-General Studies from Harrisville.
Kristyn Carpenter, a SUNY Canton Individual Studies from Hermon.
Zarina M. Hernandez, a SUNY Canton Veterinary Science Technology from Hermon.
Jalyn A. Murdock, a SUNY Canton Applied Psychology from Hermon.
Tucker O’Brien, a SUNY Canton Health and Fitness Promotion from Hermon.
Jessie A. Wentzel, a SUNY Canton Health Care Management from Hermon.
Frankie Jo Besio, a SUNY Canton Criminal Investigation from Heuvelton.
Shaylee Brenno, a SUNY Canton Applied Psychology from Heuvelton.
Frederick H. Given, a SUNY Canton Cybersecurity from Heuvelton.
Chelsie Jock, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Heuvelton.
Frank Omarah, a SUNY Canton Individual Studies from Heuvelton.
Katie M. Palmer, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Heuvelton.
Andrew Woodard, a SUNY Canton Civil and Environmental Engineering Technology from Heuvelton.
Quenton Steinburg, a SUNY Canton Business Administration from Madrid.
Alexandra C. Allen, a SUNY Canton Engineering Science from Massena.
Alexander Boyden, a SUNY Canton Cybersecurity from Massena.
Nathaniel F. Bressard, a SUNY Canton Individual Studies from Massena.
McKayla Coller, a SUNY Canton Criminal Investigation from Massena.
Memphis Compo, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Massena.
Kyleigh Dailey, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Massena.
Frederick A. Dashnaw, a SUNY Canton Construction Technology: Management from Massena.
Amber L. Delosh-Niles, a SUNY Canton Nursing from Massena.
Bailey E. Dillabough, a SUNY Canton Health and Fitness Promotion from Massena.
Michael A. Francis III, a SUNY Canton Cybersecurity from Massena.
Steven M. Gall, a SUNY Canton Industrial Technology Management from Massena.
Alyssa C. Laneuville, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Massena.
Celse McAloon, a SUNY Canton Criminal Investigation from Massena.
Connor M. McGraw, a SUNY Canton Sports Management from Massena.
Brandon McPherson, a SUNY Canton Information Technology from Massena.
Selina M. Mercado, a SUNY Canton Health Care Management from Massena.
Aliza K. O’Geen, a SUNY Canton Physical Therapist Assistant from Massena.
Candace C. O’Neill, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Massena.
Rosalie A. Perry, a SUNY Canton Health and Fitness Promotion from Massena.
Ryan Perry, a SUNY Canton Mechanical Engineering Technology from Massena.
Andrea L. Post, a SUNY Canton undeclared from Massena.
Jolene Spinner, a SUNY Canton Nursing from Massena.
Alayna Taraska, a SUNY Canton Physical Therapist Assistant from Massena.
Tina M. Vassar, a SUNY Canton Nursing from Massena.
Karter VanArnam, a SUNY Canton Sustainable Energy Technology from Morristown.
Madison P. Austin, a SUNY Canton Applied Psychology from Nicholville.
Dylan T. Aumell, a SUNY Canton Sports Management from Norfolk.
Zaynah Baker, a SUNY Canton Applied Psychology from Norfolk.
Ty S. Cotter, a SUNY Canton Homeland Security from Norfolk.
Cole Currier, a SUNY Canton Graphic and Multimedia Design from Norfolk.
Fisnik Hadzovic, a SUNY Canton Liberal Arts-General Studies from Norfolk.
Hailey M. Lanning, a SUNY Canton Liberal Arts-General Studies from Norfolk.
Brianna F. Muller, a SUNY Canton Veterinary Technology from Norfolk.
Richard E. Pilon, a SUNY Canton Management from Norfolk.
Miranda I. Smith, a SUNY Canton Individual Studies from Norfolk.
Gabrielle R. Torres, a SUNY Canton Liberal Arts-General Studies from Norfolk.
Tambre L. Tudor, a SUNY Canton Applied Psychology from North Lawrence.
Holden Costello-Prashaw, a SUNY Canton Criminal Justice from Norwood.
Amber D. Curtis, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Norwood.
Lydia M. Fenton, a SUNY Canton Practical Nursing from Norwood.
Christie L. Gay, a SUNY Canton Individual Studies from Norwood.
Riley J. Smutz, a SUNY Canton HVAC Trades from Norwood.
Shannyn J. St Andrews, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Norwood.
Damion Taylor, a SUNY Canton Electrical Engineering Technology from Norwood.
Logan Bailey, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Ogdensburg.
Jolie Cutwa, a SUNY Canton Early Childhood from Ogdensburg.
William DeLap, a SUNY Canton Automotive Technology from Ogdensburg.
Erin E. Denner, a SUNY Canton Applied Psychology from Ogdensburg.
Garrett Dennis, a SUNY Canton Individual Studies from Ogdensburg.
Jessie Gagnon, a SUNY Canton undeclared from Ogdensburg.
Dusty M. German-Marino, a SUNY Canton Automotive Technology from Ogdensburg.
Bailey Gilmour, a SUNY Canton Health Care Management from Ogdensburg.
Gurjot S. Grewal, a SUNY Canton Automotive Technology from Ogdensburg.
Keeley Grizzuto, a SUNY Canton Business Administration from Ogdensburg.
Christopher D. Harper, a SUNY Canton Funeral Services Administration from Ogdensburg.
Michael J. Hazen-Courson, a SUNY Canton Criminal Justice from Ogdensburg.
Bradley C. Hillier, a SUNY Canton Liberal Arts-General Studies from Ogdensburg.
Adrien Hyde, a SUNY Canton Health Care Management from Ogdensburg.
Benjamin Jacobs, a SUNY Canton Electrical Engineering Technology from Ogdensburg.
Erik Lamay, a SUNY Canton Liberal Arts-General Studies from Ogdensburg.
Katherine Larock, a SUNY Canton Applied Psychology from Ogdensburg.
Timothy A. Lashomb, a SUNY Canton Mechanical Engineering Technology from Ogdensburg.
Jocelyne F. Lovely, a SUNY Canton Criminal Justice from Ogdensburg.
Brandon Montroy, a SUNY Canton Homeland Security from Ogdensburg.
Anthony A. Pelusi, a SUNY Canton Applied Psychology from Ogdensburg.
Garrett Piercey, a SUNY Canton Air Conditioning Maintenance and Repair from Ogdensburg.
Sebastian Quintilliani, a SUNY Canton Criminal Justice from Ogdensburg.
Tessa Richardson, a SUNY Canton Business Administration from Ogdensburg.
Alesha Waterman, a SUNY Canton Practical Nursing from Ogdensburg.
Fayeanne West, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Ogdensburg.
Callee L. Zulauf, a SUNY Canton Physical Therapist Assistant from Ogdensburg.
Sara M. Durham, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Oswegatchie.
Joseph Peabody, a SUNY Canton Engineering Science 2+2 from Oswegatchie.
Kalen Hyde, a SUNY Canton Criminal Investigation from Oswego.
Tyler Johnson, a SUNY Canton Game Design and Development from Oswego.
Eric T. Yurkon, a SUNY Canton Electrical Engineering Technology from Oswego.
Alec Knowles, a SUNY Canton Graphic and Multimedia Design from Parishville.
Brian Knowles, a SUNY Canton Liberal Arts-General Studies from Parishville.
Brittany M. Bailey, a SUNY Canton Management from Potsdam.
Michaela A. Bindert, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Potsdam.
Alison E. Brant, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Potsdam.
Michael Cook, a SUNY Canton Homeland Security from Potsdam.
Devin Crary, a SUNY Canton Homeland Security from Potsdam.
Ryan M. Hollinger, a SUNY Canton Business Administration from Potsdam.
Gavin R. Mattimore, a SUNY Canton Electrical Engineering Technology from Potsdam.
Chelsea Mayo, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Potsdam.
Avery Raymonda, a SUNY Canton Individual Studies from Potsdam.
Kenneth A. Summers, a SUNY Canton Physical Therapist Assistant from Potsdam.
Seth D. Tharrett, a SUNY Canton Homeland Security from Potsdam.
Alexander Truax, a SUNY Canton Game Design and Development from Potsdam.
Koreena M. Waite, a SUNY Canton Nursing from Potsdam.
Kimberly Witherell, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Potsdam.
Jade Coffey, a SUNY Canton Criminal Investigation from Pyrites.
Stephen Folk, a SUNY Canton Information Technology from Rensselaer Falls.
Ryan J. Besaw, a SUNY Canton Sports Management from Richville.
Megan M. Gore, a SUNY Canton Individual Studies from Richville.
Nicholas M. Jenkins, a SUNY Canton Criminal Justice from Richville.
Jarrett W. Bullock, a SUNY Canton Health and Fitness Promotion from Russell.
Shaylyn M. Devito, a SUNY Canton Applied Psychology from Russell.
Kambree L. White, a SUNY Canton Finance from Russell.
Jacob Moore, a SUNY Canton HVAC Trades from Saint Regis Falls.
Taylor M. Sullivan, a SUNY Canton Applied Psychology from Star Lake.
Kyle Field, a SUNY Canton Homeland Security from Waddington.
Carmen Hall, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Waddington.
Madisyn Cheney, a SUNY Canton Individual Studies from Winthrop.
Chase Sweeney, a SUNY Canton Criminal Investigation from Winthrop.
Cole Sweeney, a SUNY Canton Criminal Investigation from Winthrop.
