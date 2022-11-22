Students practice fire safety at Volney Elementary

VOLNEY - Students at Volney Elementary School got a lesson in fire safety from members of the Volney Volunteer Fire Corporation.
On Nov. 2, Volney volunteer firefighters met with students from preschool through third grade to talk about the importance of fire safety and preparedness. After meeting with classes in the cafeteria to talk about everything from smoke detectors to safe evacuations, students were taken outside for an up-close look at a fire truck. There, students viewed all kinds of firefighting gear, from uniforms and axes to the famed “jaws of life.” Students also had a brief visit with the “Fire Pup,” Volney fire’s canine mascot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.