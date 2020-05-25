Students recognized with Most Employable Awards for quarter three

MEXICO — Quarantine has not stopped the Center for Instruction, Technology and Innovation (CiTi) from recognizing students in Career and Technical Education with Most Employable Awards for quarter three.
Instructors nominated students virtually submitting their comments via google. Grade point average and attendance are factors for eligibility, but the award serves to recognize students who instructors feel are employable in the field.
Of all the nominations, five students were selected from a random drawing for a gift card from the Oswego County Federal Credit Union. CiTi plans to recognize students during an awards ceremony when schools are back in session.
Students who were presented with Most Employable Awards were: Joseph DeStevens (auto technology, Oswego), Robert Vincent (construction technology, Fulton), Brandon Warchol (heavy equipment repair and operation, APW), McKenna McCormack (New Vision allied health, Pulaski), Hannah Comstock (New Vision law and government, APW), Cole Graham (advanced metal manufacturing, Mexico), Brooke Whitaker (cosmetology, Pulaski), Cailynn Fellows (culinary arts, Hannibal), Alyssa Kurak (early childhood education, Fulton) and Gabrielle Moran (New Vision specialized careers, Central Square).
