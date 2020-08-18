CANTON — Masks on and temperatures taken, university students are returning to area schools this month, many for the first time since mid-March when the COVID-19 global health crisis shut down New York.
Phased move-in procedures have been underway this week, with students beginning to arrive Monday at St. Lawrence University and SUNY Canton.
International students and those from states listed under New York’s travel advisory began arriving at Clarkson on Aug. 1 to quarantine, and SUNY Potsdam students are set to begin arriving in phases Aug. 24.
“Our two main goals for the semester are what they always are,” SUNY Canton President Zvi Szafran told the Canton village board Monday. “We want to afford our students a high-quality education that’s applied in nature — that’s who we are as a college of technology — and we want to do this in a manner that’s safe, safe for our faculty, safe for our staff, safe for our students, safe for our community.”
In collaboration with local businesses, local law enforcement, the St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce, the county Public Health Department, St. Lawrence Health System and the Canton and Potsdam municipal boards, the county’s four universities have developed mandated reopening plans based on state Department of Health guidance.
The full reopening plans for SUNY Potsdam, SUNY Canton, Clarkson and SLU are viewable online, and each is based on the 22 subtopics across four major categories — reopening, monitoring, containment and shutdown — that higher education institutions must cover in restart plans.
Reopening, the largest of the four categories, details nine subtopics dealing with capacity, personal protective equipment, testing, residential living, operational activity, restart operations, vulnerable populations and hygiene, cleaning and disinfection.
SUNY Potsdam and Clarkson representatives delivered brief presentations to the Potsdam village board last month, and representatives from SUNY Canton and SLU delivered similar reopening presentations to Canton’s town and village boards this month.
Classes start this week at Clarkson, Aug. 26 at SLU and Aug. 31 at the two SUNY schools. Students at all four universities are expected to leave campus by Nov. 24 for the fall semester, with exceptions planned for those unable to travel home. SLU has opted for a three-semester year, with enrollment spread across a fall semester and spring and summer 2021 semesters.
Each university has plans in place to test all students for COVID-19 upon arrival and continue testing on a weekly, random basis throughout the semester. Additional testing for students with symptoms, as well as a system of contact tracing has been organized by each school in cooperation with the county Public Health Department. Quarantine spaces have been designated on each campus.
SLU President William L. Fox said 400 tests were conducted Monday alone, on 200 staff and 200 students, with results pending.
Students have been living in an “unthinkable stretch of their lives” for months now, Mr. Fox said, adding that all area residents must adapt to new expectations, in a collective and protective effort.
“We want people to understand that you wear a mask, you’re protecting your professor, you’re protecting me, you’re protecting your coach,” Mr. Fox said. “We’re definitely elevating the game in terms of social responsibility and what’s owed to the community.”
All students have been required to sign school-specific social contracts, regardless of on-campus or off-campus residency. The expectation is that students follow social distancing and mask-wearing guidelines on campus and around the county.
Canton Mayor Michael E. Dalton said the universities have been working with the municipalities all summer to develop plans reflective of the needs of students, faculty, staff and community members.
“We are all hoping this is a success,” Mr. Dalton said. “And we know our community depends on it being a success.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.