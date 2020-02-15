MASSENA — Under a draft 2020-21 regional school calendar approved by the Massena Central School Board on Thursday, students would begin school before Labor Day, and the number of holiday break days in December would be fewer than they’ve been in the last couple of years.
“The calendar is similar to what we had back in (2015-16),” Superintendent Patrick Brady said.
The 2020-21 school year will begin with two days of professional development on Sept. 1 and 2. Students will return on Sept. 3 and 4, and then have a three-day Labor Day weekend before returning on Sept. 8.
Mr. Brady said the first staff development day of the new school year will be held in October instead of November.
“That fits in better with our staff receiving the New York state assessments back so that they can analyze those and make changes to the curriculum and instruction before going too far in the school year,” he said.
There will be eight days off for the Christmas and New Year’s holiday.
“The last couple of years, we’ve had two weeks off during the holiday season, Christmas time and New Year’s. This time it will be more traditional where there are eight days off instead of 10 days off,” Mr. Brady said.
Spring break will be held the first and second weeks of April, from April 2 to 9, 2021, with Easter on April 12, 2021.
Mr. Brady said a large part of the calendar preparation is based on when the Regents exams are scheduled in June. For 2020-21, they’ll be held from June 16 to 24, 2021.
“We work backwards from there,” he said.
State English language arts and math assessments will be separated again so they do not occur during the same month. However, Mr. Brady said, there’s little time — one week — between the two assessments.
“I know teachers are scrambling a little bit after ELA to make sure they get the last concepts in before the math exam,” he said.
The last day of school for staff will be June 25, 2021 and graduation will be held on June 26, 2021.
Mr. Brady said the calendar is prepared by a group of regional superintendents, officials from the St. Lawrence-Lewis Board of Cooperative Educational Services and representatives from New York State United Teachers. He was asked to sit on the committee this year.
“The process went very well this year,” he said. “This consent is in part due to the traditional nature of this calendar, which largely mirrors the one we had in 2015-16.”
