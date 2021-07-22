MADRID — Groups of students from the Police Activities League of Massena and Richville Library Summer Program spent their Thursday learning about the Civil War at Fort Tribute, a Civil War-era historical interpretive center at the St. Lawrence Power & Equipment Museum in Madrid.
The visit served as a prelude to Civil War Weekend, which takes place Saturday and Sunday and is celebrating its 20th anniversary. This marks the first year the event has been held at Fort Tribute after several years at Robert Moses State Park in Massena.
Stations were set up to accommodate groups of 10 students each, who learned about topics like the loading and firing of a cannon, what a soldier would carry, and the loading and firing of a musket. The blacksmith shop, shingle mill, retro gas station, carriage barn, antique tractor barn, one-room school house and Madill Log Cabin were also part of the educational day for the students, who toured the fort and viewed exhibits related to the 1800s.
Re-enactor and Post Commander Scott A. Wilson said they received an Alcoa grant, part of which is used to provide educational programs for students.
“Part of Fort Tribute is to bring school kids in here for educational days. So today we’re going to give them a glimpse of what life was like for a Civil War soldier. We’ll do some loading and firing of a musket, loading and firing of a cannon, showing what’s in a haversack, what the uniforms are like, what a supply wagon looks like and give them kind of a glimpse (of life),” he said.
Students from the Police Activities League of Massena were on a field trip and were the first to take in the surroundings of Fort Tribute, which includes a barracks, headquarters and sutler, a person who followed an army and sold provisions to the soldiers.
Mr. Wilson said Thursday’s discussions included the Confederates.
“They’re going to talk about it from that perspective so we are not just giving a one-sided story,” he said.
At one station, the students plugged their ears before the boom of a cannon filled the air.
“Cannons are used before an assault” to break down artillery and other impediments, Mr. Wilson said. “When the target is decided, they use certain ammunition.”
At the barracks, students observed a row of uniforms hung neatly along the wall as they learned about the building, and another station detailed items that would be carried by soldiers in a haversack, a piece of equipment used to carry all sorts of belongings that soldiers needed to stay alive while in camp or on the march.
Civil War Weekend starts at 10 a.m. Saturday when the camps open to the public with infantry, artillery and cavalry drills. A Civil War medical demonstration takes place at 11 a.m. at the field hospital; a children’s muster starts at 11:30 a.m. inside Fort Tribute; a presentation on women’s dress in the 1860s will be held at 12:30 p.m. in the log cabin; a presentation on “Who was John Brown?” will be given at 1:30 p.m. in the log cabin; an artillery demonstration will be held at 2:30 p.m. inside Fort Tribute; the battle re-enactment is at 4 p.m.; and the camps close at 5 p.m.
The camps open again at 10 a.m. Sunday with infantry, artillery and cavalry drills. A Civil War medical demonstration takes place at 11 a.m. at the field hospital, followed at 11:30 a.m. by a presentation on hospital items carried by an infantry soldier and small arts demonstration at the log cabin. The battle and closing ceremonies will be held at 1 p.m.
The St. Lawrence County Historical Association Museum Gift Shop will be set up in the main pavilion, along with a St. Lawrence Power and Equipment Museum Food Booth.
Federal units attending Civil War Weekend are 12 U.S. Infantry; Field Music 12th Massachusetts Vol. Infantry Regiment; 157th New York Volunteer Infantry Co. G; 118th New York Volunteer Infantry; 115th New York Volunteer Infantry; 148th New York Volunteer Infantry; and New York 3rd Light Artillery Battery H.
Confederate units that will be taking part are 15th Alabama Volunteer Infantry Co. E; 13th Virginia Volunteer Infantry Co. A; 61 St. Georgia Volunteer Infantry Co. A; 55th Virginia Volunteer Infantry Co. A; 24th Georgia; 16th North Carolina Co. E; Alexander’s Battery; Cunningham’s Virginia Battery; and Middlesex Battery.
More information can be found on the Fort Tribute Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/fort.tribute.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.