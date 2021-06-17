POTSDAM — Twelve Clarkson University pre-health science students recently completed a week of medical and volunteer work in Denver.
The students, all members of Clarkson’s Doctors without Borders club, which organized the trip, donated their time at the capitol building and a homeless shelter put together in the Denver Coliseum during COVID-19.
“This homeless shelter was one of the only shelters in Denver with 24/7 medical care. While there, we helped out with the resident’s medical needs, and at the capitol, we did health screenings and COVID testing,” said DWB President Katherine Duba, who planned the trip along with Taylor Cooper, the club’s in-country trip chair.
The weeklong trip was planned through the International Medical Relief organization.
“This trip was a great experience in helping underserved communities and exposing our members to healthcare experiences,” Duba said.
Some of the students are already licensed medical professionals, including Duba, who is an emergency medical technician, and Annaliese DeZalia, a certified nursing assistant.
Clarkson’s DWB, which has been traveling since 2012 to destinations like South America, Central America, and Vietnam, is not an affiliate of the international organization. It is a local club, focused on delivering healthcare to low-income or underserved people, both internationally and nationally.
Traveling with Clarkson DWB to Denver were Katherine Duba, biology and psychology, pre-med, Harwinton, Ct.; Gianna Valenti, biomolecular science, Clifton Park; Jenna Woods, global supply chain management and political science, Buffalo, ; Madison Tabor, biomolecular science, East Fairfield, Vt.; Brendan Gardner, biology and psychology pre-physical therapy, Highland; Sadie Humiston , biology and psychology, pre-med, Kittery, Maine; Marissa Needleman, biology, pre-physician assistant, St. Albans Vt.; Annaliese DeZalia, biomolecular science, Fairfax, Vt.; Kathryn Kolpa, biology and environmental science, pre-med, Rockaway, N.J.; Taylor Cooper, biology, pre-med, Scotia; Yashveen Rai, biology, pre-med, Clinton, Conn.; and Ashley Gardner, biology, Copenhagen.
