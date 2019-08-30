MEXICO - Hundreds of Mexico Academy and Central School District (MACS) students received backpacks and supplies for the upcoming school year from the annual Stuff-a-Bus campaign distribution event.
Mexico’s event, held Tuesday, Aug. 20, saw 348 students walk away with supplies for the new school year. Members of the district’s Faculty Association (MACSFA) helped organize and prepare hundreds of backpacks and bags with pens, glue sticks, binders, folders and more.
“We want to support our students and their families,” said Laurel von Holtz, a building representative for the MACSFA and Local Action Project coordinator. “We know that school supplies can be a burden to families, especially in a district where so many of our students qualify for the free and reduced lunch program.”
The annual effort, spearheaded by the United Way of Greater Oswego County, provides new back-to-school supplies such as for students in all nine districts throughout the county.
Officials said in addition to the efforts of United Way, the MACSFA organized jeans days for donations throughout the year, leading to more supplies available for Mexico students.
MACSFA members, Mexico Board of Education members and school administrators volunteered hours of their time to set up and distribute the supplies. In addition, student-athletes from the girls soccer plus swimming and diving teams assisted with collection and sorting of materials. Von Holtz thanked all the volunteers for their time.
The first day of school for Mexico students is Sept. 4.
