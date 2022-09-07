Summer readers send in reading challenge by Sept. 16

OSWEGO COUNTY - Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay encouraged readers who are participating in the 2022 Summer Reading Challenge to send in their completed challenges by Friday, Sept. 16. Participants will receive a New York State Assembly Excellence in Reading Certificate and will be invited to a summer reading party to celebrate their accomplishments with their families. This year the party will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24 at the Oswego Public Library. The Oswego Bookmobile will help to celebrate and will be on hand to give out free books to children at the event.
The annual Summer Reading Challenge encourages children to read with a parent or on their own for at least 15 minutes each day during the months of July and August. The challenge can be combined with any other local library challenge.
