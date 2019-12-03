Summer Workership Program applications available

LOWVILLE — For the 39th consecutive year, the Pratt Northam Foundation invites not-for-profits delivering services to people living between Boonville and Carthage, to apply for Workership Grants.
The Workership Program will provide a maximum 350 hours of summer employment for each position at minimum wage, for students who are currently enrolled, or who have been accepted and will be enrolled in an undergraduate or graduate academic program at an accredited college for the fall semester, 2020.
The Pratt Northam Foundation encourages all applicants to provide quality experiences for their Workership Students. Due to the increase cost of minimum wage, available funding cannot cover as many sites, increasing competition for this very popular program. The foundation values the sites that gives students true hands on learning experiences.
Workership applicants are reminded that Workership sites are selected based upon the affirmative answers to the following questions:
Does the Workership position provide programming directly to young people?
— Does the Workership position indirectly benefit young people?
— Does the Workership position help the student build skills and experience on a specific career tract?
— Does the Workership position relate to the student’s field of study?
— Will the student receive internship or academic credit for the summer work?
An application for Workership funding can be downloaded from the Foundation’s Website: prattnortham.org. The deadline for applications is Jan. 22.
Private sector businesses and government agencies interested in hosting an intern are encouraged to contact Lisa Hetzner, Careers Here Coordinator at 315-376-5295 or Lisa.Hetzner@dfa.state.ny.us to learn more about our Careers Here Program.
For more information, phone: 315-804–0312 or email: prattnortham@gmail.com.
