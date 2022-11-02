WATERTOWN — The Alliance for Better Communities is organizing a Nov. 8 summit to create a plan to aid youth in crisis in Jefferson County.
Anita Seefried-Brown, project director for the Alliance for Better Communities, said that the purpose of the summit is to bring together all youth-serving organizations in Jefferson County to assess the rates of youth substance use and reported mental health challenges. By examining the data, the summit hopes to determine what the “intersection of youth substance use and mental health looks like” and what can be done to “create a safer and healthier environment and how to engage youth in healthy ways.”
“We’re bringing together the individuals from the mental health serving side, the substance use side, and any other organizations that directly or tangentially work with us, including school resource officers,” said Ms. Seefried-Brown.
By the end of the summit, Ms. Seefried-Brown hopes that the organizations involved will have a plan of action to engage students in schools across the county to create better environments for themselves. She believes that, by involving youths and empowering them, they will make their communities better, too.
“It is a community issue, because as a community, we are creating an environment whereby we’re putting our youth at risk,” she said. “Particularly, coming out of COVID when youths are already talking about and sharing how lonely and isolated they felt.”
The stress of losing academic, sports and social opportunities, along with other factors, during the pandemic, contributed to the rise in substance use and mental health crises among youths, said Ms. Seefried-Brown. According to a 2022 survey done on a group of 4,666 Jefferson County youths, 33% of them felt “depressed or sad most days,” 16.7% seriously considered suicide, and 169 attempted suicide once.
According to data from national studies, said Ms. Seefried-Brown, youths who use substances like alcohol, nicotine or marijuana “are more likely to develop depressive symptoms, anxiety symptoms and negative perceptions about themselves.”
Attendees of the summit will share their resources and consolidate information to make it available county-wide to youths in communities to help themselves and others.
“The hope is to get everybody on the same page, everybody informed about the challenges that youths are reporting,” said Ms. Seefried-Brown. “One of the evidence-based practices in protecting youths is to engage them in meaningful ways and by empowering them.”
Young people seeking help for themselves or others can use school embedded student assistance counselors from Pivot, whose sessions are always confidential unless someone is considering harming themselves.
