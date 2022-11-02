Summit aims to help youth in crisis

Anita Seefried-Brown speaks with a reporter in her office at the Alliance for Better Communities in Watertown in 2018. Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — The Alliance for Better Communities is organizing a Nov. 8 summit to create a plan to aid youth in crisis in Jefferson County.

Anita Seefried-Brown, project director for the Alliance for Better Communities, said that the purpose of the summit is to bring together all youth-serving organizations in Jefferson County to assess the rates of youth substance use and reported mental health challenges. By examining the data, the summit hopes to determine what the “intersection of youth substance use and mental health looks like” and what can be done to “create a safer and healthier environment and how to engage youth in healthy ways.”

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.