ALBANY — Hundreds of thousands of SUNY and CUNY students are facing what appears to be an increasing likelihood of tuition hikes following testimony Monday at a state budget hearing from leaders of the city and state college and university systems.

Despite pushback from several lawmakers, the chancellors of the State University of New York and City University of New York defended proposed tuition hikes on their campuses proposed as part of Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul’s budget. Tuitions in both systems have been frozen since at least the beginning of the pandemic.

