John King

The state’s public university system is appointing John King as its next schools boss — a veteran educator who has earned both praise and criticism over his advocacy for Common Core educational standards.

The State University of New York tapped King as chancellor on Monday to oversee the system’s 64 colleges and universities and roughly 1.3 million students. He will earn $750,000 a year in the new role.

