SUNY Board of Trustees adopts resolution honoring Deborah F. Stanley as President Emeritus of SUNY Oswego

Interim SUNY Chancellor Deborah F. Stanley is surrounded by SUNY Board of Trustees after she was honored and appointed President Emeritus of SUNY Oswego at the Trustees Dec. 13 meeting in Albany.

The honorary title/rank recognizes the 45-year career (26 years as president) of retired SUNY Oswego President Deborah F. Stanley

OSWEGO - The State University of New York (SUNY) Board of Trustees adopted a resolution at their Dec. 13, meeting, bestowing retired SUNY Oswego President Deborah F. Stanley with the honorary title of President Emeritus. View SUNY resolution online and provided below.

