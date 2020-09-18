CANTON — SUNY Canton is now in 19th position in the 2021 U.S. News & World Report’s “Regional Colleges — North” category. The college advanced from 24th place to tie for its spot with the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford.
“These rankings reaffirm many of the things we do extremely well at the college,” said SUNY Canton President Zvi Szafran said in a press release from the college. “We have phenomenal faculty teaching our signature courses in programs that are designed to help students achieve careers straight out of college. This is coupled with our renowned top quality tutoring and student support services, which are all available online or in person.”
Additionally, the college earned the 12th spot in “Best Value Regional Colleges — North,” 11th place in “Best Public Regional Colleges — North, 10th in “Best for Veterans Regional Colleges - North.”
It also took 19th on the “Top Performers on Social Mobility Regional Colleges — North” list, which is derived from graduation rates, the difference between actual and predicted, the percentage of student who receive Pell grants, the percentage of first-generation college students, college affordability and earnings ten years after graduation, and student loan repayment rate.
It was also noted on both the Least Student Debt and Economic Diversity lists.
Among the host of annual college rankings, SUNY Canton previously earned a Tier 1 classification from the college ranking organization Educate to Career based on its flexibility to economically deliver education in a variety of formats in light of COVID-19. The college is uniquely positioned to respond to distance learning formats based on its established strengths in online education. Approximately 30 percent of SUNY Canton students are online.
