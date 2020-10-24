CANTON — A New York Times bestselling author will discuss her latest essay collection about the “dynamics of haunting and obsession” at SUNY Canton’s next virtual Living Writers Series event.
Guest Leslie Jamison will read from “Make it Scream, Make it Burn” at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28 via Zoom, followed by a question-and-answer session.
“I look at how we are defined by what we can’t ever fully grasp, from the ghosts of possible prior lives to the perpetually unfinished work of documentary art, from the alternate selves of our online avatars to the specters of broken romances,” Jamison said about the book.
She made headlines when her previous work, “The Empathy Exams,” made the New York Times Bestseller’s List in 2014 and received wide critical acclaim. She has been compared to iconic writers Joan Didion and Susan Sontag.
“Jamison has emerged as a definitive chronicler of human connection and the beauty of mundanity...With this brilliant new collection that rigorously interrogates the human condition, Leslie Jamison affirms why she’s the essayist of the moment,” said David Canfield of Entertainment Weekly.
Jamison directs the non-fiction concentration in writing at Columbia University’s School of the Arts.
Participants can join the event via Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85142927581?pwd=bjg3SnRYQjE3KzVnM3ROWmoyc0ROQT09
Meeting ID: 851 4292 7581
Passcode: sunycanton
The Living Writers Series will resume in the Spring. For more information about the events, visit https://www.canton.edu/writers/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.