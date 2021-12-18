CANTON — The latest round of Regional Economic Development Council funding includes $1.1 million for SUNY Canton’s development of second-floor space at the Miller Campus Center.
The space, SUNY Canton CREATE, will be designed to encourage entrepreneurship and innovation and retain graduates to start their businesses in the area.
The nearly 5,000 square feet of new space on campus will house the SUNY Canton Small Business Development Center; a makerspace; training and collaborative workspace for student and faculty entrepreneurs; and room for the incubation of selected ideas, according to SUNY Canton Executive Director of University Relations Lenore E. VanderZee.
“It’s part of our broader entrepreneurship ecosystem,” Ms. VanderZee said.
The new facility will complement the proposed entrepreneurship center and business incubator hoped to be located in the former Jubilee plaza in downtown Canton, according to Ms. VanderZee.
To complete funding for the project there will be some campus investment, Ms. VanderZee said, adding that the college has applied for SUNY matching funds in a 2-1 ratio.
“The estimated total cost (of the project) is $5.3 million,” Ms. VanderZee said.
SUNY Canton CREATE will be a sort of stepping stone for some projects that could then move downtown to the proposed 15,000-square-foot SUNY Canton Entrepreneurship Center.
“The on-campus one, obviously, will be focused on our students and our faculty and staff who also have interesting and innovative business ideas,” Ms. VanderZee said. “The one downtown we really see as an opportunity for the entrepreneurs that we’re developing on campus to mix and mingle with the community members to see what additional ideas and innovations come out of those interactions.”
SUNY Canton sees its role in the community as an economic development engine for the entire region.
“To have the complement of the on-campus center with the off-campus opportunities of our community members and the mixing and mingling between them will, I think, be greater than the sum of their parts,” Ms. VanderZee said.
