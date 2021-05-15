CANTON — SUNY Canton held a socially distant 113th Commencement Ceremony for the Class of 2021 on Saturday.
Only graduates and college representatives were present at the event, which followed New York state guidelines on capacity, mask-wearing and COVID-19 testing. The ceremony was livestreamed on the SUNY Canton website.
College Council Chairman Ronald M. O’Neil addressed the Class of 2021 by video message. He encouraged them to stay connected with one another and to the college.
“As alumni, you will create new memories at reunions and homecomings,” Mr. O’Neill said. “There is another chapter in your SUNY Canton story, and I hope to see you back on campus.”
President Zvi Szafran told the graduates to use their knowledge to help their communities rebound after the pandemic.
“As a SUNY Canton graduate, you have been taught to analyze and problem-solve. These skills won’t be helpful just to your career, but to society,” he said.
Mr. Szafran included a special acknowledgement to the graduates who were essential employees, health care workers or volunteers during the past year.
He then introduced two recipients of the outstanding graduate awards: Kaitlyn N. Trusty, a civil and environmental engineering technology major from Blauvelt; and Justin Omaga, a liberal arts major from Winnipeg, Canada. Benjamin E. Muckey, a law enforcement leadership major from Oswego, was recognized as recipient of the David R. Maynard Student Activities Award.
In the senior class address, Sidei Clouden, a veterinary technology major from Brooklyn, said it was an honor to serve as the Student Government Association president for the past year and urged her fellow graduates to reflect on their time at the college.
“Take the memories and lessons learned along the way through your life,” Ms. Clouden said. “They will serve as a source of laughter and tools to maneuver through the struggles of adulting.”
The top three bachelor’s degrees awarded, in order of popularity, were health care management, criminal investigation and management. The top three associate degrees awarded were nursing, veterinary science technology and criminal justice.
Additionally, graduates from the college’s one- and two-year nursing programs were recognized at special pinning ceremonies held earlier in the week.
A recording of the event, as well as a special commencement video, can be found at: www.canton.edu/commencement/video2021.
