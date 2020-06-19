SUNY Canton graduates

Adams

Molly K. Denny, bachelor’s degree, applied psychology

Adams Center

Michelle Ferringo, associate degree, nursing

Haley Reed, certificate, practical nursing

Black River

Mackenzie Payne, associate degree, nursing

Brasher Falls

Steven A. Clark, bachelor’s degree, law enforcement leadership

Jonathan T. Currier, bachelor’s degree, information technology

Delaney Dow, bachelor’s degree, applied psychology

Eli M. Kocsis, associate degree, electrical engineering technology

Calcium

Janna Ryor, associate degree, veterinary science technology

Canton

Anthony Boone, bachelor’s degree, information technology

Alexzandria M. Calderin, bachelor’s degree, veterinary technology

Bailey I. Coffey, certificate, practical nursing

Rainbow L. Crabtree, associate degree, nursing

Allison Dent, associate degree, individual studies

Ashley E. Dixon, associate degree, nursing

Emma Duffany, associate degree, nursing

Chelsea A. Ellis, bachelor’s degree, health care management

Jasmine Frasher, associate degree, associate degree, nursing

Ashlee French, bachelor’s degree, management

Erin Grandaw, associate degree, individual studies

Lindsay A. Hines, associate degree, nursing

Justin LaSalle, bachelor’s degree, sports management

Larry K. Sanchez, bachelor’s degree, law enforcement leadership

Abigail E. Savage, associate degree, veterinary science technology

Genevieve Smith, associate degree, nursing

Mason W. Utzler, bachelor’s degree, sports management

Cape Vincent

Jessica L. Knapp, associate degree, veterinary science technology

Carthage

Janelle B. Halko-Cazinha, associate degree, physical therapist assistant

Marissa Ixtlahuac, bachelor’s degree, veterinary technology

Aubrey N. Kidder, associate degree, veterinary science technology

Chelsea Major, associate degree, veterinary science technology

Amber M. Weaver, associate degree, nursing

Castorland

Rachel L. Steiner, associate degree, veterinary science technology

Dylan S. Terry, bachelor’s degree, sports management

Chase Mills

Megan LaFlesh, bachelor’s degree, veterinary technology

Trevor E. Tryon, associate degree, criminal justice

Chaumont

Jordan Adams, certificate, practical nursing

Clayton

Jeannine D. Gardner, associate degree, nursing

Colton

Jacob Angleberger, bachelor’s degree, mechanical engineering technology

Daniel J. Davis, certificate, heating and plumbing service

Kendra Gilbert, bachelor’s degree, health and fitness promotion

Tiffany Hood, associate degree, early childhood

Olivia L. Manor, associate degree, nursing

Patricia N. Patraw, bachelor’s degree, health care management

Calli J. Thomas, associate degree, individual studies

Lindsey Toms, associate degree, nursing

Constableville

Mallory W. Planck, bachelor’s degree, nursing

DePeyster

Marcia Sharpe, certificate, practical nursing

Joshua Trathen, bachelor’s degree, law enforcement leadership

DeKalb Junction

Taylor K. VanBrocklin, bachelor’s degree, criminal investigation

Depauville

Shannen Sipko, associate degree, criminal justice

Dexter

Zachary T. Bidwell, associate degree, criminal justice

Garrett Fields, bachelor’s degree, mechanical engineering technology

Edwards

Dakotah Bacon, associate degree, business administration

Alexis Klock, certificate, practical nursing

Evans Mills

Jonas K. Colbert, bachelor’s degree, veterinary technology

Fine

Cheyenne F. Cole, certificate, practical nursing

Forest B. Hathaway, bachelor’s degree, civil and environmental engineering technology

Glenfield

Zachary L. Widrick, associate degree, automotive technology

Gouverneur

Tyler Bowman, bachelor’s degree, criminal investigation

Erica Briggs, bachelor’s degree, finance

Korah Cunningham, associate degree, nursing

Kylie Currier, associate degree, nursing

Tanner Donaldson, associate degree, engineering science

Nicole Fairbanks, associate degree, nursing

Megan R. Finnerty, certificate, practical nursing

Cassandra Foster, associate degree, nursing

Alexander P. Fuller, associate degree, criminal justice

Amy Horton, associate degree, veterinary science technology

Bailey Looker, associate degree liberal arts-general studies

Maddison McIntosh, bachelor’s degree, information technology

Mackenzie L. Simmons, associate degree, nursing

Sarah E. Weir, bachelor’s degree, nursing

Frank Wilson, associate degree, nursing

Hammond

Marisa Bernarding, associate degree, nursing

Adriania C. Fanelli, associate degree, nursing

Roy K. Gilmour, associate degree, criminal justice

Harrisville

Delanie M. Baker, associate degree, liberal arts-general studies

Hunter A. Fowler, bachelor’s degree, nursing

Ethan Fowler, bachelor’s degree, sustainable energy technology

Ryan E. Horten, certificate, practical nursing

Roderick Parow, associate degree, civil engineering technology

Hermon

Dawson R. Kerr, associate degree, criminal justice

Tucker O’Brien, bachelor’s degree, health and fitness promotion

Jessie A. Wentzel, bachelor’s degree, health care management

Heuvelton

Zedekia J. Crayford, certificate, electrical construction and maintenance

Virginia Ellison, associate degree, criminal justice

Brandy A. Kilbourn, associate degree, nursing

Zachary LaShomb, associate degree, HVAC engineering technology

Samantha J. Mehaffy, associate degree, individual studies

Katie M. Palmer, associate degree, nursing

Amber L. Sheppard, bachelor’s degree, health care management

Lisbon

Karl Baker, associate degree, HVAC trades

Sierra Bell, associate degree, veterinary science technology

Miranda Bulriss, bachelor’s degree, applied psychology

Austin Cadrette, associate degree, electrical engineering technology

Cheali Kench, associate degree, nursing

Kaitlyn M. Reynolds, certificate, practical nursing

Timothy Skelly, associate degree, criminal justice

Amanda R. Young, certificate, practical nursing

Lowville

Sarah A. Koester, associate degree, nursing

Cheyenne Merry, bachelor’s degree, criminal investigation

Whitney Waugh, associate degree, nursing

Madrid

Elizabeth F. Gravlin, bachelor’s degree, management

Timothy P. Heiden, bachelor’s degree, management

Abryanna Kelley, associate degree, nursing

Patrick A. Taillon, associate degree, engineering science

Cassandra R. Willard, associate degree, nursing

Mannsville

Taylor Young, bachelor’s degree, veterinary technology

Massena

Alexandra C. Allen, associate degree, engineering science

Carly Amo, bachelor’s degree, criminal investigation

Nina E. Boggiano, certificate, practical nursing

Nathaniel F. Bressard, associate degree, individual studies

Kyleigh Dailey, associate degree, nursing

Amber L. Delosh-Niles, associate degree, nursing

Bailey E. Dillabough, bachelor’s degree, health and fitness promotion

Marilyn Fernandes, associate degree, nursing

Steven M. Gall, bachelor’s degree, industrial technology management

Mia D. Jermano, bachelor’s degree, nursing

Susan L. Joslin, bachelor’s degree, legal studies

Devin A. Kelly, certificate, practical nursing

Cheyenne Kirby, associate degree, veterinary science technology

Michael Lazore, associate degree, nursing

Rylee N. Locey, bachelor’s degree, veterinary technology

Shyane J. Manley, associate degree, criminal justice

Ayanna D. Mason, bachelor’s degree, nursing

Meagan Metott, associate degree, nursing

Sydney G. Shadle, associate degree, early childhood

Christopher Shearer, associate degree, nursing

Jolene Spinner, associate degree, nursing

Tina M. Vassar, associate degree, nursing

Morristown

Miranda R. Ditta, associate degree, early childhood

Newton Falls

Leanna P. Schoff, associate degree, liberal arts-general studies

Nicholville

Kevin C. Smith, bachelor’s degree, mechanical engineering technology

Norfolk

Ty S. Cotter, associate degree, criminal justice

Kari R. Frego, certificate, practical nursing

Hailey M. Lanning, associate degree, liberal arts-general studies

Adam J. Lashomb, bachelor’s degree, mechanical engineering technology

Hannah Seguin, certificate, practical nursing

Gabrielle R. Torres, associate degree, liberal arts-general studies

North Lawrence

Jason H. Crump, certificate, electrical construction and maintenance

Norwood

Sidney Belmore, associate degree, construction technology: management

Akaycia M. Colbert, associate degree, early childhood

Lydia M. Fenton, certificate, practical nursing

Devon Gilbo, associate degree, automotive technology

Wade A. Hicken, associate degree, physical therapist assistant

Brittany Monica, bachelor’s degree, health care management

Emily J. Myers, certificate, practical nursing

Jaziah D. Richie-Henriquez, associate degree, individual studies

Riley J. Smutz, associate degree, HVAC trades

William E. Sultzer, bachelor’s degree, information technology

Nicole Webster, bachelor’s degree, applied psychology

Chora Young, bachelor’s degree, management

Ogdensburg

Jacob Adner, associate degree, nursing

Reilly Alberto, bachelor’s degree, sports management

Cynthia A. Breyette, associate degree, nursing

Faith Compo, associate degree, individual studies

Michael W. Cooney, bachelor’s degree, cybersecurity

Brooke Costigan, certificate, practical nursing

Nichole L. Damms, certificate, practical nursing

William DeLap, certificate, powersports perform and repair

Andee Farrand, associate degree, early childhood

Jocelyn Fifield, bachelor’s degree, health care management

Allen Fisher, bachelor’s degree, nursing

Dylan Gagnon, associate degree, automotive technology

Gaynelle M. Gilbride, associate degree, nursing

Christopher D. Harper, bachelor’s degree, funeral services administration

Mackenzee M. Holland, associate degree, early childhood

Benjamin Jacobs, bachelor’s degree, electrical engineering technology

William R. Kroeger, associate degree, criminal justice

Jocelyne F. Lovely, associate degree, criminal justice

Denise Martin, bachelor’s degree, nursing

Kerstin M. Massia, bachelor’s degree, health care management

Brianna McDougal, certificate, practical nursing

Ruthanne M. Middlemiss, associate degree, nursing

Megan L. Mills, bachelor’s degree, health care management

Dana Olmstead, associate degree, veterinary science technology

Brooke Oshier, associate degree, nursing

Cole Piercey, associate degree, HVAC engineering technology

Dylan C. Pratt, associate degree, criminal justice

Joseph M. Schirmer, associate degree, liberal arts-general studies

Matthew P. Snodgrass, bachelor’s degree, nursing

Jon R. Tayler, bachelor’s degree, nursing

Alesha Waterman, certificate, practical nursing

Fayeanne West, associate degree, nursing

Shannon West, certificate, practical nursing

Parishville

Brian L. McDonald, certificate, electrical construction and maintenance

Philadelphia

Kortni E. Derouin, bachelor’s degree, veterinary technology

Heather J. Kelley, bachelor’s degree, health care management

India Leddy, bachelor’s degree, veterinary technology

Sonny McPherson, associate degree, electrical engineering technology

Potsdam

Shelbie E. Baldwin, associate degree, accounting

Lexy Burcume, certificate, practical nursing

Michael Cook, bachelor’s degree, homeland security

Adam Cunningham, bachelor’s degree, mechanical engineering technology

Michele L. Earle, bachelor’s degree, nursing

Emma-Lee Frary, bachelor’s degree, nursing

Susannah L. Freeman, associate degree, accounting

Lance C. Harbart, associate degree, electrical engineering technology

Nicholas Krabousanos, associate degree, mechanical engineering technology

Hannah E. Lee, associate degree, nursing

Bali H. MacKentley, associate degree, nursing

Chelsea Mayo, associate degree, nursing

Rian P. McFadden, associate degree, criminal justice

Katelyn M. McKinley, bachelor’s degree, nursing

Kelsie R. Rathbun, associate degree, physical therapist assistant

Charles L. White, bachelor’s degree, applied psychology

Kimberly Witherell, associate degree, nursing

Kyle A. Woods, associate degree, liberal arts-general studies

Redwood

Jessica Davis, bachelor’s degree, criminal investigation

Lisa A. Ford, bachelor’s degree, nursing

Rensselaer Falls

Stephen Folk, bachelor’s degree, information technology

Sydney R. Thornhill, associate degree, physical therapist assistant

Richville

Brittany Ratzloff, associate degree, individual studies

Alysia A. Whitton, bachelor’s degree, early childhood care and management

Paige Whitton, bachelor’s degree, sports management

Russell

Katelyn Smith, associate degree, nursing

Kelsey White, associate degree, nursing

Tyler C. Whitmarsh, associate degree, criminal justice

St. Regis Falls

Linda J. Barron, bachelor’s degree, veterinary technology

Danny Lucey, associate degree, electrical engineering technology

Jacob Moore, associate degree, HVAC trades

Theresa

Dasha D. Beauvais, bachelor’s degree, management

Amanda-Lynn Dececchis, bachelor’s degree, health care management

Waddington

Carmen Hall, associate degree, nursing

Kristen Lefleur, associate degree, individual studies

Watertown

Jacqueline J. Brouty, bachelor’s degree, veterinary technology

Logan M. Bush, bachelor’s degree, health and fitness promotion

Arainna Chest, associate degree, nursing

Breanna D. Cullers, bachelor’s degree, law enforcement leadership

Daniel Heverns, bachelor’s degree, cybersecurity

Yanna E. Hiotis, associate degree, nursing

Grace M. King, associate degree, nursing

Sean E. Medina, bachelor’s degree, criminal investigation

Jonathan Monnat, associate degree, mechanical engineering technology

Michael P. Morgia, associate degree, nursing

Anna M. O’Neil, associate degree, nursing

Jesica Stroud, associate degree, nursing

Melissa G. Thomas, bachelor’s deegree, nursing

Winthrop

Damien Razis, associate degree, nursing

