SUNY Canton graduates
Adams
Molly K. Denny, bachelor’s degree, applied psychology
Adams Center
Michelle Ferringo, associate degree, nursing
Haley Reed, certificate, practical nursing
Black River
Mackenzie Payne, associate degree, nursing
Brasher Falls
Steven A. Clark, bachelor’s degree, law enforcement leadership
Jonathan T. Currier, bachelor’s degree, information technology
Delaney Dow, bachelor’s degree, applied psychology
Eli M. Kocsis, associate degree, electrical engineering technology
Calcium
Janna Ryor, associate degree, veterinary science technology
Canton
Anthony Boone, bachelor’s degree, information technology
Alexzandria M. Calderin, bachelor’s degree, veterinary technology
Bailey I. Coffey, certificate, practical nursing
Rainbow L. Crabtree, associate degree, nursing
Allison Dent, associate degree, individual studies
Ashley E. Dixon, associate degree, nursing
Emma Duffany, associate degree, nursing
Chelsea A. Ellis, bachelor’s degree, health care management
Jasmine Frasher, associate degree, associate degree, nursing
Ashlee French, bachelor’s degree, management
Erin Grandaw, associate degree, individual studies
Lindsay A. Hines, associate degree, nursing
Justin LaSalle, bachelor’s degree, sports management
Larry K. Sanchez, bachelor’s degree, law enforcement leadership
Abigail E. Savage, associate degree, veterinary science technology
Genevieve Smith, associate degree, nursing
Mason W. Utzler, bachelor’s degree, sports management
Cape Vincent
Jessica L. Knapp, associate degree, veterinary science technology
Carthage
Janelle B. Halko-Cazinha, associate degree, physical therapist assistant
Marissa Ixtlahuac, bachelor’s degree, veterinary technology
Aubrey N. Kidder, associate degree, veterinary science technology
Chelsea Major, associate degree, veterinary science technology
Amber M. Weaver, associate degree, nursing
Castorland
Rachel L. Steiner, associate degree, veterinary science technology
Dylan S. Terry, bachelor’s degree, sports management
Chase Mills
Megan LaFlesh, bachelor’s degree, veterinary technology
Trevor E. Tryon, associate degree, criminal justice
Chaumont
Jordan Adams, certificate, practical nursing
Clayton
Jeannine D. Gardner, associate degree, nursing
Colton
Jacob Angleberger, bachelor’s degree, mechanical engineering technology
Daniel J. Davis, certificate, heating and plumbing service
Kendra Gilbert, bachelor’s degree, health and fitness promotion
Tiffany Hood, associate degree, early childhood
Olivia L. Manor, associate degree, nursing
Patricia N. Patraw, bachelor’s degree, health care management
Calli J. Thomas, associate degree, individual studies
Lindsey Toms, associate degree, nursing
Constableville
Mallory W. Planck, bachelor’s degree, nursing
DePeyster
Marcia Sharpe, certificate, practical nursing
Joshua Trathen, bachelor’s degree, law enforcement leadership
DeKalb Junction
Taylor K. VanBrocklin, bachelor’s degree, criminal investigation
Depauville
Shannen Sipko, associate degree, criminal justice
Dexter
Zachary T. Bidwell, associate degree, criminal justice
Garrett Fields, bachelor’s degree, mechanical engineering technology
Edwards
Dakotah Bacon, associate degree, business administration
Alexis Klock, certificate, practical nursing
Evans Mills
Jonas K. Colbert, bachelor’s degree, veterinary technology
Fine
Cheyenne F. Cole, certificate, practical nursing
Forest B. Hathaway, bachelor’s degree, civil and environmental engineering technology
Glenfield
Zachary L. Widrick, associate degree, automotive technology
Gouverneur
Tyler Bowman, bachelor’s degree, criminal investigation
Erica Briggs, bachelor’s degree, finance
Korah Cunningham, associate degree, nursing
Kylie Currier, associate degree, nursing
Tanner Donaldson, associate degree, engineering science
Nicole Fairbanks, associate degree, nursing
Megan R. Finnerty, certificate, practical nursing
Cassandra Foster, associate degree, nursing
Alexander P. Fuller, associate degree, criminal justice
Amy Horton, associate degree, veterinary science technology
Bailey Looker, associate degree liberal arts-general studies
Maddison McIntosh, bachelor’s degree, information technology
Mackenzie L. Simmons, associate degree, nursing
Sarah E. Weir, bachelor’s degree, nursing
Frank Wilson, associate degree, nursing
Hammond
Marisa Bernarding, associate degree, nursing
Adriania C. Fanelli, associate degree, nursing
Roy K. Gilmour, associate degree, criminal justice
Harrisville
Delanie M. Baker, associate degree, liberal arts-general studies
Hunter A. Fowler, bachelor’s degree, nursing
Ethan Fowler, bachelor’s degree, sustainable energy technology
Ryan E. Horten, certificate, practical nursing
Roderick Parow, associate degree, civil engineering technology
Hermon
Dawson R. Kerr, associate degree, criminal justice
Tucker O’Brien, bachelor’s degree, health and fitness promotion
Jessie A. Wentzel, bachelor’s degree, health care management
Heuvelton
Zedekia J. Crayford, certificate, electrical construction and maintenance
Virginia Ellison, associate degree, criminal justice
Brandy A. Kilbourn, associate degree, nursing
Zachary LaShomb, associate degree, HVAC engineering technology
Samantha J. Mehaffy, associate degree, individual studies
Katie M. Palmer, associate degree, nursing
Amber L. Sheppard, bachelor’s degree, health care management
Lisbon
Karl Baker, associate degree, HVAC trades
Sierra Bell, associate degree, veterinary science technology
Miranda Bulriss, bachelor’s degree, applied psychology
Austin Cadrette, associate degree, electrical engineering technology
Cheali Kench, associate degree, nursing
Kaitlyn M. Reynolds, certificate, practical nursing
Timothy Skelly, associate degree, criminal justice
Amanda R. Young, certificate, practical nursing
Lowville
Sarah A. Koester, associate degree, nursing
Cheyenne Merry, bachelor’s degree, criminal investigation
Whitney Waugh, associate degree, nursing
Madrid
Elizabeth F. Gravlin, bachelor’s degree, management
Timothy P. Heiden, bachelor’s degree, management
Abryanna Kelley, associate degree, nursing
Patrick A. Taillon, associate degree, engineering science
Cassandra R. Willard, associate degree, nursing
Mannsville
Taylor Young, bachelor’s degree, veterinary technology
Massena
Alexandra C. Allen, associate degree, engineering science
Carly Amo, bachelor’s degree, criminal investigation
Nina E. Boggiano, certificate, practical nursing
Nathaniel F. Bressard, associate degree, individual studies
Kyleigh Dailey, associate degree, nursing
Amber L. Delosh-Niles, associate degree, nursing
Bailey E. Dillabough, bachelor’s degree, health and fitness promotion
Marilyn Fernandes, associate degree, nursing
Steven M. Gall, bachelor’s degree, industrial technology management
Mia D. Jermano, bachelor’s degree, nursing
Susan L. Joslin, bachelor’s degree, legal studies
Devin A. Kelly, certificate, practical nursing
Cheyenne Kirby, associate degree, veterinary science technology
Michael Lazore, associate degree, nursing
Rylee N. Locey, bachelor’s degree, veterinary technology
Shyane J. Manley, associate degree, criminal justice
Ayanna D. Mason, bachelor’s degree, nursing
Meagan Metott, associate degree, nursing
Sydney G. Shadle, associate degree, early childhood
Christopher Shearer, associate degree, nursing
Jolene Spinner, associate degree, nursing
Tina M. Vassar, associate degree, nursing
Morristown
Miranda R. Ditta, associate degree, early childhood
Newton Falls
Leanna P. Schoff, associate degree, liberal arts-general studies
Nicholville
Kevin C. Smith, bachelor’s degree, mechanical engineering technology
Norfolk
Ty S. Cotter, associate degree, criminal justice
Kari R. Frego, certificate, practical nursing
Hailey M. Lanning, associate degree, liberal arts-general studies
Adam J. Lashomb, bachelor’s degree, mechanical engineering technology
Hannah Seguin, certificate, practical nursing
Gabrielle R. Torres, associate degree, liberal arts-general studies
North Lawrence
Jason H. Crump, certificate, electrical construction and maintenance
Norwood
Sidney Belmore, associate degree, construction technology: management
Akaycia M. Colbert, associate degree, early childhood
Lydia M. Fenton, certificate, practical nursing
Devon Gilbo, associate degree, automotive technology
Wade A. Hicken, associate degree, physical therapist assistant
Brittany Monica, bachelor’s degree, health care management
Emily J. Myers, certificate, practical nursing
Jaziah D. Richie-Henriquez, associate degree, individual studies
Riley J. Smutz, associate degree, HVAC trades
William E. Sultzer, bachelor’s degree, information technology
Nicole Webster, bachelor’s degree, applied psychology
Chora Young, bachelor’s degree, management
Ogdensburg
Jacob Adner, associate degree, nursing
Reilly Alberto, bachelor’s degree, sports management
Cynthia A. Breyette, associate degree, nursing
Faith Compo, associate degree, individual studies
Michael W. Cooney, bachelor’s degree, cybersecurity
Brooke Costigan, certificate, practical nursing
Nichole L. Damms, certificate, practical nursing
William DeLap, certificate, powersports perform and repair
Andee Farrand, associate degree, early childhood
Jocelyn Fifield, bachelor’s degree, health care management
Allen Fisher, bachelor’s degree, nursing
Dylan Gagnon, associate degree, automotive technology
Gaynelle M. Gilbride, associate degree, nursing
Christopher D. Harper, bachelor’s degree, funeral services administration
Mackenzee M. Holland, associate degree, early childhood
Benjamin Jacobs, bachelor’s degree, electrical engineering technology
William R. Kroeger, associate degree, criminal justice
Jocelyne F. Lovely, associate degree, criminal justice
Denise Martin, bachelor’s degree, nursing
Kerstin M. Massia, bachelor’s degree, health care management
Brianna McDougal, certificate, practical nursing
Ruthanne M. Middlemiss, associate degree, nursing
Megan L. Mills, bachelor’s degree, health care management
Dana Olmstead, associate degree, veterinary science technology
Brooke Oshier, associate degree, nursing
Cole Piercey, associate degree, HVAC engineering technology
Dylan C. Pratt, associate degree, criminal justice
Joseph M. Schirmer, associate degree, liberal arts-general studies
Matthew P. Snodgrass, bachelor’s degree, nursing
Jon R. Tayler, bachelor’s degree, nursing
Alesha Waterman, certificate, practical nursing
Fayeanne West, associate degree, nursing
Shannon West, certificate, practical nursing
Parishville
Brian L. McDonald, certificate, electrical construction and maintenance
Philadelphia
Kortni E. Derouin, bachelor’s degree, veterinary technology
Heather J. Kelley, bachelor’s degree, health care management
India Leddy, bachelor’s degree, veterinary technology
Sonny McPherson, associate degree, electrical engineering technology
Potsdam
Shelbie E. Baldwin, associate degree, accounting
Lexy Burcume, certificate, practical nursing
Michael Cook, bachelor’s degree, homeland security
Adam Cunningham, bachelor’s degree, mechanical engineering technology
Michele L. Earle, bachelor’s degree, nursing
Emma-Lee Frary, bachelor’s degree, nursing
Susannah L. Freeman, associate degree, accounting
Lance C. Harbart, associate degree, electrical engineering technology
Nicholas Krabousanos, associate degree, mechanical engineering technology
Hannah E. Lee, associate degree, nursing
Bali H. MacKentley, associate degree, nursing
Chelsea Mayo, associate degree, nursing
Rian P. McFadden, associate degree, criminal justice
Katelyn M. McKinley, bachelor’s degree, nursing
Kelsie R. Rathbun, associate degree, physical therapist assistant
Charles L. White, bachelor’s degree, applied psychology
Kimberly Witherell, associate degree, nursing
Kyle A. Woods, associate degree, liberal arts-general studies
Redwood
Jessica Davis, bachelor’s degree, criminal investigation
Lisa A. Ford, bachelor’s degree, nursing
Rensselaer Falls
Stephen Folk, bachelor’s degree, information technology
Sydney R. Thornhill, associate degree, physical therapist assistant
Richville
Brittany Ratzloff, associate degree, individual studies
Alysia A. Whitton, bachelor’s degree, early childhood care and management
Paige Whitton, bachelor’s degree, sports management
Russell
Katelyn Smith, associate degree, nursing
Kelsey White, associate degree, nursing
Tyler C. Whitmarsh, associate degree, criminal justice
St. Regis Falls
Linda J. Barron, bachelor’s degree, veterinary technology
Danny Lucey, associate degree, electrical engineering technology
Jacob Moore, associate degree, HVAC trades
Theresa
Dasha D. Beauvais, bachelor’s degree, management
Amanda-Lynn Dececchis, bachelor’s degree, health care management
Waddington
Carmen Hall, associate degree, nursing
Kristen Lefleur, associate degree, individual studies
Watertown
Jacqueline J. Brouty, bachelor’s degree, veterinary technology
Logan M. Bush, bachelor’s degree, health and fitness promotion
Arainna Chest, associate degree, nursing
Breanna D. Cullers, bachelor’s degree, law enforcement leadership
Daniel Heverns, bachelor’s degree, cybersecurity
Yanna E. Hiotis, associate degree, nursing
Grace M. King, associate degree, nursing
Sean E. Medina, bachelor’s degree, criminal investigation
Jonathan Monnat, associate degree, mechanical engineering technology
Michael P. Morgia, associate degree, nursing
Anna M. O’Neil, associate degree, nursing
Jesica Stroud, associate degree, nursing
Melissa G. Thomas, bachelor’s deegree, nursing
Winthrop
Damien Razis, associate degree, nursing
