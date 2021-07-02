SUNY Canton honors top students
SUNY canton honored students for highest grade point averages for their class in their majors in a virtual ceremony this year.
Adams
Morgan S. Burt, nursing
Antwerp
Sherry M. Harmer, applied psychology
Brasher Falls
Ansen C. Weegar, electrical engineering technology
Calcium
Shauna L. Parkinson, criminal investigation
Canton
Jonah R. Black, forensic criminology
Emma M. Bortnick, nursing
Kristine A. Furgison, legal studies
Joseph D. Mastro, criminal investigation
Jonathan C. Oakes, graphic and multimedia design
Ian F. Tuthill, HVAC trades
Peter A. Xanthaky, electrical engineering technology
Carthage
Hailley L. Hawk, veterinary science technology
Lindsay McCarty, applied psychology
Patrick Dubuque, agribusiness management
Chase Mills
Bryan O’Hearon, mechanical engineering technology
Colton
Eric H. Alan, nursing
DeKalb Junction
Zach A. Denesha, sports management
Gouverneur
Conagher Buckmaster, engineering science
Timothy P. Hillanbrand, criminal justice
Christian S. Kingsbury, engineering science
Joseph Love, construction technology: management
Emily R. McGregor, early childhood care and management
Josh D. Miller, computer information systems
Ty Reed, criminal justice
Daniel S. Whitton, mechatronics technology
Hannawa Falls
Cole Murray, construction technology: management
Harrisville
Rachel E. Bango, individual studies and nursing
Heuvelton
Megan Woodard, finance
Lisbon
Paige M. Carbino, nursing
Nathan A. Cota, HVAC trades
Jillian R. O’Brien, nursing
Donica M. Robinson, early childhood care and management
Nathan R. Spooner, mechanical engineering technology
Madrid
Hannah M. Grant, information technology
Massena
Ian M. Frederick, nursing
Kamren LeBire, accounting
Marcella J. Perry, nursing
Diane M. Shearer, health care management
Abigail R. Shearer, finance
Carlena E. Wright, undeclared and nursing
North Lawrence
Noah A. Felix, physical therapist assistant
Norwood
Michael Lashomb, sports management
Ogdensburg
Courtney E. Baker, nursing
Bailey A. Benware, nursing
Keeley Grizzuto, accounting
Breanna M. Hacia, physical therapist assistant
Heather L. Howe, forensic criminology
Jad M. Karroum, civil and environmental engineering technology
Jayden Kench, information technology
Jocelyne F. Lovely, practical nursing
Ruthanne M. Middlemiss, nursing
Shane Moyer, industrial technology management
Livia R. Shaver, applied psychology
Callee L. Zulauf, health and fitness promotion
Parishville
Brian Knowles, technological communications
Philadelphia
Abigail P. Culbertson, criminal investigation
Potsdam
Charlotte Baldwin, graphic and multimedia design
Alison E. Brant, nursing
John J. Frick, game design and development
Jessica Gilmour, emergency management
Michael P. Remington, electrical engineering technology
Ramondville
Kyle S. Chen, game design and development
Rensselaer Falls
Darcel Downing, graphic and multimedia design
St. Regis Falls
Calista J. Fraser, mechatronics technology
Abigail E. Holmes, veterinary technology
Star Lake
Adam A. Szlamczynski, homeland security
Theresa
Audrey M. Martin, applied psychology
Brittany Pierce, management
Watertown
Joel Carbone, cybersecurity
Keyan L. Deom, automotive technology
West Stockholm
Dylan T. Bradley, information technology
Winthrop
Joshua F. D’Souza, information technology
Erik D. Hull, electrical engineering technology
Hannah E. White, applied psychology
