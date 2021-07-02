SUNY Canton honors top students

SUNY canton honored students for highest grade point averages for their class in their majors in a virtual ceremony this year.

Adams

Morgan S. Burt, nursing

Antwerp

Sherry M. Harmer, applied psychology

Brasher Falls

Ansen C. Weegar, electrical engineering technology

Calcium

Shauna L. Parkinson, criminal investigation

Canton

Jonah R. Black, forensic criminology

Emma M. Bortnick, nursing

Kristine A. Furgison, legal studies

Joseph D. Mastro, criminal investigation

Jonathan C. Oakes, graphic and multimedia design

Ian F. Tuthill, HVAC trades

Peter A. Xanthaky, electrical engineering technology

Carthage

Hailley L. Hawk, veterinary science technology

Lindsay McCarty, applied psychology

Patrick Dubuque, agribusiness management

Chase Mills

Bryan O’Hearon, mechanical engineering technology

Colton

Eric H. Alan, nursing

DeKalb Junction

Zach A. Denesha, sports management

Gouverneur

Conagher Buckmaster, engineering science

Timothy P. Hillanbrand, criminal justice

Christian S. Kingsbury, engineering science

Joseph Love, construction technology: management

Emily R. McGregor, early childhood care and management

Josh D. Miller, computer information systems

Ty Reed, criminal justice

Daniel S. Whitton, mechatronics technology

Hannawa Falls

Cole Murray, construction technology: management

Harrisville

Rachel E. Bango, individual studies and nursing

Heuvelton

Megan Woodard, finance

Lisbon

Paige M. Carbino, nursing

Nathan A. Cota, HVAC trades

Jillian R. O’Brien, nursing

Donica M. Robinson, early childhood care and management

Nathan R. Spooner, mechanical engineering technology

Madrid

Hannah M. Grant, information technology

Massena

Ian M. Frederick, nursing

Kamren LeBire, accounting

Marcella J. Perry, nursing

Diane M. Shearer, health care management

Abigail R. Shearer, finance

Carlena E. Wright, undeclared and nursing

North Lawrence

Noah A. Felix, physical therapist assistant

Norwood

Michael Lashomb, sports management

Ogdensburg

Courtney E. Baker, nursing

Bailey A. Benware, nursing

Keeley Grizzuto, accounting

Breanna M. Hacia, physical therapist assistant

Heather L. Howe, forensic criminology

Jad M. Karroum, civil and environmental engineering technology

Jayden Kench, information technology

Jocelyne F. Lovely, practical nursing

Ruthanne M. Middlemiss, nursing

Shane Moyer, industrial technology management

Livia R. Shaver, applied psychology

Callee L. Zulauf, health and fitness promotion

Parishville

Brian Knowles, technological communications

Philadelphia

Abigail P. Culbertson, criminal investigation

Potsdam

Charlotte Baldwin, graphic and multimedia design

Alison E. Brant, nursing

John J. Frick, game design and development

Jessica Gilmour, emergency management

Michael P. Remington, electrical engineering technology

Ramondville

Kyle S. Chen, game design and development

Rensselaer Falls

Darcel Downing, graphic and multimedia design

St. Regis Falls

Calista J. Fraser, mechatronics technology

Abigail E. Holmes, veterinary technology

Star Lake

Adam A. Szlamczynski, homeland security

Theresa

Audrey M. Martin, applied psychology

Brittany Pierce, management

Watertown

Joel Carbone, cybersecurity

Keyan L. Deom, automotive technology

West Stockholm

Dylan T. Bradley, information technology

Winthrop

Joshua F. D’Souza, information technology

Erik D. Hull, electrical engineering technology

Hannah E. White, applied psychology

