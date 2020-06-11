CANTON — The SUNY Canton Office of Admissions will be hosting virtual visits this summer, with the first virtual visit day scheduled for 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday.
The online event is geared toward prospective students and their families, who will have the opportunity to speak with admissions representatives about academic programs, tuition, scholarships, loans and more.
“Our Saturday summer visit days are popular with rising high school seniors and recent graduates who want to learn more about the college, but they are open to anyone who wants to be a future Kangaroo,” SUNY Canton Admissions Director Melissa J. Evans said in a statement. “And now that we’re offering a virtual option, it’s even easier to connect with us.”
Two other events are scheduled for July 11 and Aug. 8, and registration instructions are posted to the university’s admissions webpage. For more information, contact the SUNY Canton Admissions Office at 800-388-7123 or send an email to admissions@canton.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.