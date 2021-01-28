CANTON — SUNY Chancellor James J. Malatras visited the campus of SUNY Canton on Thursday to announce that the college has become part of the SUNY For All program that offers free online educational opportunities to New Yorkers.
“Between the ages of 25 and 64, there are more than 5 million New Yorkers without any post-secondary education, which is a problem,” Mr. Malatras said. “That’s a lot of New Yorkers.”
The online training center will offer paths to getting a high school diploma, a job certification or entry into SUNY’s 30 community colleges, Empire State College and now, SUNY Canton.
SUNY For All offers classes ranging from GED courses to about 20 certifications and college prep.
Students who complete a program are guaranteed admittance to any of the community colleges as well as Empire State College and SUNY Canton, with application fees waived.
“What we wanted to do was put together an online program that’s high quality so that we could reach into communities that don’t necessarily have access to post-secondary credentialing,” Mr. Malatras said.
Mr. Malatras said he considers the free program a down payment.
“Some of these folks may not move on,” he said. “They may take our free certification and go get a job. We don’t fault them; we welcome it. The state of New York gives us considerable taxpayer dollars to educate people.”
SUNY Canton has a rich history of providing online and hybrid courses and President Zvi Szafran said the program is a good fit for the college.
“What I like about this is that it is not one of these theoretical programs. This is something that is very, very practical,” Mr. Szafran said. “First point is some people have fallen out of the pipeline and we need to get them back in and so it provides a means of getting them back in. It doesn’t say there is only one path, there are multiple paths. You can choose to get just additional credentialing, or get a little more experience in a particular area or you can get your high school diploma. Then it doesn’t have to stop there.”
Since SUNY For All’s announcement in December, 1,700 people have enrolled in the program that has room for 12,000. Mr. Malatras said he would like to eventually see about 5,000 students engaged.
Registration is still open for the spring semester, which begins on Feb. 1.
More information is available at suny.edu/sunyforall/.
