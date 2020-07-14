CANTON — In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, SUNY Canton has established an “In Gratitude Scholarship” for essential workers, volunteers or those who have been impacted financially by the global health crisis.
A maximum of $1,000 per year, up to four years, will be awarded to applicants who have experienced job losses or income reduction, have worked as essential employees or have volunteered to serve the community during the crisis.
“This is a way to show our appreciation to everyone who worked to keep us safe and healthy, as well as support our neighbors facing economic challenges brought on by COVID-19,” SUNY Canton President Zvi Szafran said in a statement. “And as a college of access, we are always looking for opportunities to make college more affordable, especially now.”
Eligible applicants must be St. Lawrence County residents and can enroll either full- or part-time in any one of the college’s more than 50 degree programs.
“We want to assist the local workforce in obtaining the skills needed to achieve their career goals in whatever field they wish to pursue,” Admissions Director Melissa J. Evans said in a statement.
Those interested in applying should send an email to admissions@canton.edu for more information.
